Review: Puffy Bois swells up with sourdough pizzas and breezy cocktails

To be a pizza place in Singapore today is to talk about your flour hand-milled by an Italian grandma, your tomatoes fattened under the Campani sun, your sourdough starter lovingly tended to by someone who quit their lawyer job after having an epiphany while eating avocado toast in Melbourne. Not at Puffy Bois.

Instead, you get cofounder Sam Ng hollering a welcome because the music is loud. His partner-in-crime Zul Zaba, bandana around his head, was paddling pizzas in and out of a graffitied oven. My eyes teared from the smoke trapped in the bedroom-sized bar.

But Puffy Bois is intoxicating. The pizzas were blistered with a thin crust, gently crunchy at first, then soft and chewy. The pepperoni was cooked until the salami curled up with crispy edges. The black clam, its squid ink sauce flecked with shredded coriander, was captivatingly umami. When we sat down, Ng immediately drizzled olive oil on plain bread and served it. “Who doesn’t like fresh bread from the oven?” he said.

Conceived during the pandemic, Puffy Bois went from pop-ups at a hawker centre and dining establishments like Caffe Fernet and Meatsmith Little India, to a permanent home in a Bali Lane shophouse earlier this year.

The menus are on the wall and there is no manifesto promising you their devotion to making the best, truest, holiest of the holy pizza. But if you absolutely need to know, Ng called his style a cross between a crunchy New York slice and chewy Neapolitan-style pie, which he makes from a sourdough starter. “It’s a bit of everything we like,” he said.

The pizza toppings were just as straightforward. Of the five options available, pepperoni and margherita were staples, while Parma-Roni (Parma ham and pepperoni), black clam, and spiced artichoke with butter chicken sauce were specials. Pizzas are sold either by the slice (S$6++ to S$7.50++) or whole (up to S$28++). Save the crust for the homemade chilli sauce, which tasted like Lao Gan Ma.

Besides pizzas, Puffy Bois has a way with cocktails, especially sours. The Sour Crush Cooler drank like a zesty apple highball, while Upper Echelon combined a funky rum with a sharper mix of fermented jackfruit and pineapple that left a satisfying tang in my mouth. “It’s our version of a tiki drink,” said Ng. “You feel the sun, sea breeze in your hair.” A breeze would certainly be nice to clear out harsh smoke, but it did not dampen my desire to linger more.

Puffy Bois is located at 20A Bali Lane, Singapore 189856.

(Hero and featured images credit: Puffy Bois)