Get all your festive food needs at Raffles City this Christmas 2023

From seasonal treats to festive menus, Raffles City has all your Christmas 2023 food essentials covered.
The iconic mall has a wide selection of dining establishments who are celebrating the holidays with special dishes, enchanting gifts, and promotions.
For a wide array of confectionery gifts, head to Marks & Spencer, which has light-up tins filled with chocolates, together with minced pies, and fruit cakes, and seasonal tipples. At The Providore, find generous hampers and an extensive range of panettone, and Venchi collaborated with an internationally acclaimed artist on striking gifts filled with their beloved chocolates.
For those who enjoy a good brew, TWG has seasonal teas and a tea-inspired set menu, while Nespresso offers holiday coffee blends and an advent calendar designed in conjunction with a renowned ski-wear label.
If hunger strikes while shopping at Raffles City, head to Surrey Hills Grocer for their Christmas food menu of Pineapple Glazed Gammon Ham and Baked Truffle Brie. Look for popcorn at Garrett Popcorn Shops, which has reintroduced a popular popcorn flavour for the holidays, then go home with a black forest tart and chocolate mousse cake from Tarte by Cheryl Koh.
Raffles City is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103.
(Hero and featured images credit: Tarte by Cheryl Koh; Marks & Spencer)
1 /8
Venchi has worked with Andrew Bannecker on its Christmas 2023 collection, the first time the Italian confectionery brand has ever collaborated with an internationally renowned artist. Featuring Bannecker’s vivid style, the limited edition range includes a wooden Advent Calendar with sweets hanging from trees and 25 assorted chocolates to enjoy. Other gifts range from a box of Venchi most beloved chocolates to a metal Christmas tree tin hiding inside an assortment of milk and dark Comet chocolates.
(Image credit: Venchi)
2 /8
Feel the warmth of Christmas with TWG’s Happy Noel Tea. The limited edition white tea is flavoured with holiday spices like orange peel, cinnamon, cardamom, apples, and pink peppercorn, and is packaged in a candy cane-red tin. Other tea-inspired treats include coconut passionfruit yule log, chocolate bonbons, and macarons.
If you dine in, TWG’s Festive Set Menu highlights Hokkaido scallops with matcha crushed potatoes and saffron fennel, and meringue with French Earl Grey infused cremeux with chestnut Chantilly, spiced pear sorbet, and poached pear.
(Image credit: TWG Tea)
3 /8
For Christmas, Nespresso collaborated with luxury skiwear brand, Fusalp, on an Alpine Chic collection featuring Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern. The Limited-Edition Festive Assortment contains Nespresso’s three holiday blends – Frosted Caramel Nut, Seasonal Delight Spices, and Festive Black Espresso while the Advent Calendar lets coffee enthusiasts discover a coffee each day with a special gift behind the 24th door.
(Image credit: Nespresso)
4 /8
For a gift that will literally brighten up someone’s holidays, the Enchanted Chocolate Forest from Marks & Spencer’s Christmas Light Up Collection gleams with light and delights with tree-shaped chocolates. Joining them are biscuit tins filled with jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn, and candy, as well as advent calendars, minced pies, fruit cakes, and seasonal tipples like rum stollen liqueur.
(Image credit: Marks & Spencer)
5 /8
For Christmas, Garett Popcorn Shops® brings back their popular Dark Chocolate Cocoa CaramelCrisp, which is coated in rich dark chocolate and comes in the Holiday Tin. They are also offering a Classic Tin of any Signature Recipe for S$35, which includes flavours like Buttery, CheeseCorn, and the original Chicago Mix, all made from non-GMO butterfly and mushroom corn kernels, then hot-air popped in the kitchen and cooked in seasoned, old-fashioned copper kettles. Additionally, customers making purchases above S$15 are entitled to add on one Petite Tin of any Signature Recipe) for S$10.
(Image credit: Garrett Popcorn Shops®)
6 /8
At the top of the heap among The Providore’s Christmas selection is the Prestige Hamper, which is generously packed with champagne, wine, bourbon, sweet and savoury bakes, and condiments. Alternatively, they have themed bundles ranging from breakfast and chocolate, to coffee, and an extensive range of panettone made for them by Italian producer Albertengo.
(Image credit: The Providore / Facebook)
7 /8
Surrey Hills Grocer brings a touch of the season as well as the tranquility and delight of quaint Australian towns with its new Christmas menu. Tuck into mains like Pineapple Glazed Gammon Ham, Baked Truffle Brie with Brussels Sprouts, and Roasted Salmon elevated by tapenade and herb cream cheese dressing. Top it off with a PB&J Chocolate Log Cake, paired with drinks like the cozy Fireside Spiced Apple Cocktail, and Tropical Mistletoe Mocktail consisting of hibiscus tea, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and Fuji red apple.
(Image credit: Surrey Hills Grocer)
8 /8
Synonymous with crafting some of the best artisanal tarts and pastries, Tarte by Cheryl Koh have given these classics a subtle twist for the festive season. Their 2023 Christmas Collection includes an Apple Crumble Tart, Black Forest Tart, Chestnut Tart, Pecan Chocolate Tart, and Chocolate Mousse Cake, which are all available in various sizes for individuals or groups. Completing the collection is their Festive Apple Log Cake that features Tahitian vanilla mousse filled with apple compote, and roasted pecan nuts, then covered with a layer of vanilla sponge.
(Image credit: @tartebycherylkoh / Instagram)