Get all your festive food needs at Raffles City this Christmas 2023

From seasonal treats to festive menus, Raffles City has all your Christmas 2023 food essentials covered.

The iconic mall has a wide selection of dining establishments who are celebrating the holidays with special dishes, enchanting gifts, and promotions.

For a wide array of confectionery gifts, head to Marks & Spencer, which has light-up tins filled with chocolates, together with minced pies, and fruit cakes, and seasonal tipples. At The Providore, find generous hampers and an extensive range of panettone, and Venchi collaborated with an internationally acclaimed artist on striking gifts filled with their beloved chocolates.

For those who enjoy a good brew, TWG has seasonal teas and a tea-inspired set menu, while Nespresso offers holiday coffee blends and an advent calendar designed in conjunction with a renowned ski-wear label.

If hunger strikes while shopping at Raffles City, head to Surrey Hills Grocer for their Christmas food menu of Pineapple Glazed Gammon Ham and Baked Truffle Brie. Look for popcorn at Garrett Popcorn Shops, which has reintroduced a popular popcorn flavour for the holidays, then go home with a black forest tart and chocolate mousse cake from Tarte by Cheryl Koh.

Raffles City is located at 252 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179103.

(Hero and featured images credit: Tarte by Cheryl Koh; Marks & Spencer)

The best festive food offerings at Raffles City this Christmas 2023