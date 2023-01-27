Rempapa throws a heritage food festival for its first anniversary on 18 February

Singaporean restaurant Rempapa is gathering some of the country’s local food personalities for its First Anniversary Heritage Food Festival next month.

The event on 18 February will feature six chefs from Rempapa founder Damian D’Silva to SG Brisket Kitchen pitmaster Jayce Ho, who will be at the restaurant cooking local cuisine in both traditional and contemporary forms.

Other names include Willin Low, one of the pioneers of Modern Singapore cuisine, private chef and Masterchef Singapore Season 2 participant Vasunthara Ramasamy, Patisserie Antoinette founder and Hakka cuisine advocate Pang Kok Keong, as well as private chef, author, and veteran food writer, Annette Tan.

“My collaborators hail from different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds, embracing everything that makes us Singaporean – exactly what I advocate at Rempapa,” said D’Silva.

D’Silva will be bringing five dishes including sambal stingray, balonglong salad, and devil’s curry, while Low updates Hainanese pork satay with Iberico pork. For Pang, he revisits a native Hakka food called suan pan zi, or abacus seeds made with yam.

Ramasamy recalls snacks sold by street hawkers for her two kinds of vadai cooked with masala and cashew nut, as Tan draws from her memories of growing up in a Peranakan household for her fried popiah and sweet kueh keledek. Smoked meats expert Ho marinates beef brisket with spices including ginger and curry leaves, cooks it over post oak and hickory wood, then serves it in a panini with smoked cheese.

Tickets to the festival costs S$68 per person, which entitles each diner to S$70 in credits. Food items cost between S$5 to S$10, while drinks range from S$5 per glass for a non-alcoholic cocktail to S$65 for a bottle of red or white wine.

Rempapa First Anniversary Heritage Food Festival 2023

18 February 2023, 12pm – 9pm

S$68 per person

2 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-01/02/03 Park Place Residences at PLQ, Singapore 409053. Get tickets here.

(Hero and feature images credit: Rempapa)