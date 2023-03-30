Renowned South Korean fried chicken chain BHC Chicken to make Singapore debut in April 2023

Ready for some authentic finger-licking South Korean Fried Chicken? BHC Chicken, South Korea’s second-largest fried chicken chain store, will debut in Singapore this April.

Meaning Better & Happier Choice (BHC) Chicken, they will open its fourth overseas outpost in Marina Square, Singapore, following one store in Malaysia and two in Hong Kong. This move is part of their strategic expansion into Southeast Asia. Their 108-seater Marina Square outlet will officially open on April 26 2023.

What is unique about BHC Chicken?

Travellers who frequent South Korea and food connoisseurs will know BHC Chicken for their bright yellow store façade emulating the brilliantly shining sun to deliver hope, happiness, and joy. According to the brand, they are the largest Korean fried chicken chain in South Korea by volume of sales and number of outlets, and first when it comes to having the largest variety of fried chicken in flavours and preparation styles.

The South Korean Fried Chicken brand even has actress Jeon Ji Hyun as an exclusive celebrity ambassador and ardent supporter since her memorable chicken-loving role in the hit Korean drama My Love From Another Star. Other South Korean celebrity endorsements include Daesung of Big Bang, 2AM, and Girl’s Day.

Highlights from BHC Chicken Singapore’s menu

BHC Chicken will offer their favourites like the signature Bburinkle Chicken, a crispy-battered fried chicken coated with BHC’s signature cheese and vegetable-flavoured seasoning.

Also, royalties rule the BHC Chicken kingdom with the three kings – Gold King, Macho King, and Red King. The first, Gold King, features crispy fried chicken drenched in a golden ratio of flavourful Korean sweet soy sauce, sweet honey, and garlic. Elsewhere, Macho King spotlights a flavourful aged soy sauce and honey-based oriental sauce mixture while Red King turns the heat up with their crispy chicken tossed in a house-made spicy sauce with red hot chilli peppers and garlic on top.

Have them with signature sides like the ever-popular gooey Cheese Balls and Sotteok, a hotdog and rice cake skewer. Besides having chicken as the star, BHC Chicken also offers familiar wholesome Korean dishes as mains like Samgyetang, Kimchi Fried Rice, Tteokbokki, Rabokki and more. Of course, beer will also be available for the quintessential chimaek (chicken-beer) pairing.

The company also has plans to develop new fried chicken options that fit local tastes and offer them at the branch in the future.

BHC Chicken Marina Square will open on April 26 at 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-332A & #02-332F, Singapore 039594.