Review: At Shoukouwa Shinjidai, a kaiseki restaurant takes on a rock and roll edge

During a recent meal at the new Shoukouwa Shinjidai, the chefs were spotting pristine uniforms and tight haircuts, but it could have been shaggy locks that cascaded onto ripped leather jackets.

There was a drummer, who rolled leek and ginger flower in marinated hamachi (amberjack) like clockwork. A bassist, steadily crowning kinki (thornyhead) with flowers. The rhythm guitarist, creating a harmony of hotate (scallop) sashimi and yuzu kosho. Finally, the frontman, who delivered all three plates with a flourish.

Opened at Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel, Shoukouwa Shinjidai is not your usual Japanese kaiseki restaurant – the second part of the name means “a new age.” Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin are the preferred soundtrack. The dishes are named after song titles. In their press photo, “The Boss” Emmanuel Stroobant and “Underboss” Kazumine Nishida – they run the two-Michelin-starred Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa respectively – scowled like they were in a heavy metal band.

But the food elicited delight. In the Yume set menu (S$480++), Hey Big Spender is a poke at an appetiser of caviar served three ways: a mother-of-pearl spoon of oscietra caviar, shiro ebi (baby white shrimp) balancing shadi caviar and sudachi lime zest, to be eaten in a crisp seaweed tart, and kaluga caviar on top of somen with uni sauce. Comfortably Numb was a warning of how crunchy wild mushroom with buttery rice would make you feel, especially when blanketed with shaved black winter truffles.

There were other quirky touches. Tuna akami sushi was slicked with soy sauce infused with single-origin Mexican coffee beans, which added a fruity dimension. Soy was also soaked with Sichuan peppercorns and dabbed on a tuna handroll. There was nothing at first, but after a few seconds, my mouth tingled with the numbing spice. “We experimented with it a lot so it wasn’t overpowering,” Stroobant said.

Right after the final savoury meal, a chef pulled out a glass contraption and started filling it with different ingredients: burdock root, chrysanthemum, perilla leaf, Japanese ginger, mint, and ashitaba, a medicinal plant native to Japan. He then soaked them in hot water, and the infusion became a bitter and herbaceous elixir.

That primed the stomach for dessert. First, fresh fruits of amane muskmelon and an intensely sweet muscat grape, followed by a silky creme caramel, two pates de fruits: one with mango and passionfruit, the other containing raspberry and lychee, and a genmaicha bon bon. The last three were named after the Oasis hit “Little By Little,” which could be Shoukouwa Shinjidai’s hint that you should start inching towards the exit. However, it made me want to stay even more.

Shoukouwa Shinjidai is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, #01-03/04 Conrad Singapore, Singapore 249715.

(Hero and featured images credits: Shoukouwa Shinjidai)