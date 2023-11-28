Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > 13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap
13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap
Dining
28 Nov 2023 04:00 PM

13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap

Jethro Kang and Jocelyn Tan
13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap
Dining
13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap

Siglap is often overshadowed by its buzzier neighbours, but the area holds its own thanks to these cafes and restaurants that serve the best food there.

First noted in a survey map from 1846, Siglap was originally filled with fishing villages and coconut plantations until it was earmarked for urban redevelopment in the early 20th century. From the 1950s onwards, land reclamation and the building of both private homes and HDB estates gave rise to what we recognise as Siglap today.

Like Joo Chiat and Katong, much of Siglap’s charm revolves around its shophouses, where many cafes and restaurants have taken up residence. There is Blu Kouzina, one of Singapore’s oldest Greek eateries, while Etna and Pasta Fresca vie each other in serving Italian classics. Next Door Spanish Cafe offers tapas and paella in their charming outdoor dining area, and Jin Wee and Lai Haut present quintessential tze char staples.

Decent brews also exist in Siglap. At Craftsmen, their Morning Fuel coffee and all-day brunch keep you caffeinated and full, while La Saigon does Vietnamese drip coffee and sourdough banh mi. Once happy hour comes around, head to Malthouse and their 20 taps of craft beer, and the Bar Room for cocktails. Check them out, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credit: Next Door Spanish Cafe; Craftsmen Specialty Coffee / Facebook)

13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /13

Bar Room
Bar Room

After dinner (or lunch, we don’t judge), head to Bar Room for a tipple or two. The quiet drinking hole is home to deliciously crafted cocktails and bites at affordable prices, making it a pocket-friendly option for diners looking for a quick drink.

(Image credit: Bar Room)

Address
899 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459102 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8859 9356
Find out more

2 /13

Black Pearl Steakhouse
Black Pearl Steakhouse

Black Pearl Steakhouse, previously known as Perle Noire Oyster & Grill Bar, is the place to be for a dependable plate of steak. The family-friendly restaurant has been serving customers in the area for over 14 years, testament to the quality of their food and service. Choose between your favourite cuts of steak, all served a potato salad, spring onions, and mesclun leaves paired with red wine sauce on the side. Other mains like the Grilled Salmon Fillet and the Chilli Crab Linguine favoured amongst diners here.

(Image credit: Black Pearl Steakhouse)

Address
85 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455222 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6448 1732
Book here

3 /13

Blu Kouzina
Blu Kouzina

Blu Kouzina opened in Singapore in 2010 and remains one of the country’s longest-serving Greek restaurants. Start with dips like spicy feta, hummus, labna, and harissa, to be mopped up by warm slices of pita, followed by extensive meze from fried artichoke to halloumi. Seafood, like the grilled octopus, is one of the highlights from the mains, and can be ordered individually or in a platter with squid and jumbo prawns. For dessert, it’s kanafeh, a warm, finely shredded pastry with sheep cheese and syrup.

(Image credit: Blu Kouzina)

Address
907 East Coast Rd, #01-01, Singapore 459107 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9710 8303
Book here

4 /13

Craftsmen Coffee
Craftsmen Coffee

Siglap is one of many buzzy neighbourhoods around East Coast, and if you are intending to explore them, Craftsmen’s Morning Fuel coffee blend will top off your tank. Pair it with their all-day brunch items like croissant sandwiches, and savoury buttermilk waffles with bacon and scrambled eggs. If your tastebuds lean sweet, then a roasted almond latte with salted gula melaka waffles will do the trick.

(Image credit: Craftsmen Specialty Coffee / Facebook)

Address
2 First St, #01-01 Siglap V, Singapore 458278 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6538 9946

5 /13

Dutch Colony Cafe
Dutch Colony Cafe

Besides restaurants, Siglap is also home to a selection of cafes perfect for brunch or a spot of afternoon tea. Dutch Colony Coffee serves smooth cups of joe together with some scrumptious bites for the perfect lazy weekend out. Having serious hunger pangs? Get the hearty breakfast platter, complete with chicken sausage, turkey bacon, avocado, sweet potato, eggs, and sourdough bread. Other favourites include their bagels, and shabsouka and soft boiled egg toast. Apart from their coffee menu, non-coffee alternatives like the turmeric oat latte is great for lactose intolerant diners.

(Image credit: Dutch Colony Cafe)

Address
113 Frankel Avenue, Singapore 458230 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6448 5852

6 /13

Etna Italian Restaurant
Etna Italian Restaurant

Etna is named after Italy’s most famous volcano, but the food here encompasses most of the boot-shaped country, including burrata with Parma ham, pizzas, Fiorentina steak, and the popular homemade semolina pasta with sausage and truffle. Still, Sicilian staples can be found, including the classic cannolo with ricotta, candied fruit, and chocolate chips.

(Image credit: @etnaitalianrestaurant / Instagram)

Address
110 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455298 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6444 9530
Book here

7 /13

Jin Wee Restaurant
Jin Wee Restaurant

Charcoal-cooked food is a rapidly disappearing feature from Singapore’s culinary landscape, but not at Jin Wee. Opened in the 1960s, the restaurant uses the traditional method to prepare some of its most popular dishes, including salt-baked chicken, beggar’s chicken, and steamboat. Jin Wee also specialises in Hainanese cuisine, demonstrated by their pork chop and braised pork belly.

(Image credit: @feedmethatnow / Instagram)

Address
928 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459117 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9852 7066

8 /13

La Saigon
La Saigon

Ly Bui was in real estate when an encounter with a friend who owned a coffee farm in Vietnam changed his life. After learning the art in Melbourne, he started La Saigon where he priorities high-grade coffee beans from small farmers in Vietnam. Sourdough banh mi is another of Bui’s specialties, which he stuffs with roast pork or smoked duck, joined by other dishes like pho with grass-fed beef ribeye and organic basil.

(Image credit: La Saigon)

Address
914 East Coast Rd, #01-04 The Domain, Singapore 459108 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8509 5950

9 /13

Lai Huat Signatures
Lai Huat Signatures

If the spread at tze char restaurants is not enough, Lai Huat has a solution. The restaurant, which was founded in 1951, offers a buffet with unlimited top-ups of their signature sambal fried pomfret, as well as classics like har cheong gai, braised pork belly with bao, lala white bee hoon, seafood fried rice, fried baby squid, and much more. All that, for only S$39.90++ per person.

(Image credit: @bonbonsnoopy / Instagram)

Address
17 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455208 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6448 9077

10 /13

Malthouse
Malthouse

A wide selection of craft beer awaits at Malthouse, which has 20 taps pouring brews from Australia, Germany, the US, UK, and Singapore. For food, the brewpub has daily specials for pizzas, chicken wings, and steak, plus a Sunday roast featuring beef or lamb with all the fixings. If you are here just to drink, the daily happy hour offers beers from S$10++ a pint.

(Image credit: Malthouse / Facebook)

Address
685 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459054 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6636 4436
Book here

11 /13

Next Door Spanish Cafe
Next Door Spanish Cafe

At Siglap, Spain is just next door. The restaurant has a charming outdoor area and cozy interior where you can dine on tapas like crispy Brussels sprouts with honey and paprika, octopus with confit potatoes and olive oil, and homemade croquettes. Paella is virtually necessary, available with lashings of squid ink, seafood, chicken, or Iberico pork collar, followed by flan and churros for dessert.

(Image credit: Next Door Spanish Cafe / Facebook)

Address
699 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459061 google map
Website
Website here
Book here

12 /13

Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore
Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore

Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore is nostalgic. It used to occupy a much larger establishment along the same road, but it has since moved to a smaller space. What hasn’t changed is the Italian restaurant’s passion and dedication to freshly made pasta and homely service. Here, find a pasta guide — yes, you heard us right, an actual pasta guide with 16 different kinds of handmade pasta — that complements 21 mouth-watering sauces available on the menu. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with their crowd-favourite Tiramisu.

(Image credit: Pasta Fresca Da Salvatore)

Address
9 Upper East Coast Road #01-01, Singapore 455203 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6241 5560
Book here

13 /13

The Royals Cafe
The Royals Cafe

The best mee siam in Singapore is not at a hawker centre but at The Royals Cafe, whose Nyonya version was voted number one by a local radio station. It exists alongside other reimagined hawker favourites like nasi lemak with chicken katsu, and Western dishes such as shepherd’s pie and crab cake burgers. The desserts are also one of their bestsellers, including hazelnut crunch cake and ondeh-ondeh Swiss roll.

(Image credit: The Royals Cafe Siglap / Facebook)

Address
19 Upper East Coast Rd, Singapore 455209 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
8481 0080
Bars Restaurants Cafes Dining Guide neighbourhood guide siglap
13 cafes and restaurants for the best food in Siglap

Jethro Kang and Jocelyn Tan

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.