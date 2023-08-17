Pioneering Singapore chef Justin Quek opens a gastro cafe and bar in Orchard

Singapore’s pioneering celebrity chef Justin Quek has opened an all-day cafe and bar on Orchard Road serving his signature French-Asian cuisine.

Located on the fourth floor of Tang Plaza, Justin Gastro Cafe-Bar offers brunch items, Asian- and French-style sharing plates, dim sum, bar snacks, and dessert. “It’s casual, but atas (elevated),” Quek said.

The drinks range from a selection of Justin Quek-labelled wines to classic-style cocktails. The cafe is also Vittoria Coffee’s first flagship store in Singapore, and has coffee-based beverages including caffeinated cocktails.

This is Quek’s latest venue after opening three restaurants in Marina Bay Sands, all of which have now closed. The French-trained chef was also part of the opening team of fine dining restaurant, Les Amis, and has launched eateries in Taipei and Shanghai.

What to expect at Justin Gastro Cafe-Bar in Orchard

At Justin Gastro Cafe-Bar, morning diners have access to a brunch menu heavy with eggs. A highlight was the wild mushroom and poached egg parmentier (S$28++), which had salty Iberico pork cubes and smoothly mashed potato. Another option is the scrambled eggs and toasted sourdough, which can be topped with caviar and champagne foam (S$40++).

Among the appetisers, poached oysters (S$14++ for two) stood out with its dressing of superior soy sauce, chives, and garlic, reminiscent of Cantonese-style steamed fish. Deep-fried mantou was filled with Iberico pork char siu, pickles, shredded lettuce, and coriander, and tasted like a wonderfully greasy burger.

The mains included braised pig trotters “Perigordine” (S$42++), rich with sautéed duck foie gras and meaty mushrooms, and a slick fresh crabmeat capellini (S$30++), said to be a favourite of Singapore’s late Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew. For his fried rice (S$23++), Quek added Korean ikan bilis, which he said is stronger in flavour, complemented by a bright sambal.

Justin Gastro Cafe-Bar recommends ordering hot desserts ahead of time as they take 20 minutes to prepare, and the apple tart (S$40++) is a fine option. Baked in a crepe pan and good for up to six people, it held delicately thin slices of the fruit and toasted almond, with caramelised layers of salted gula Java sauce. For a cold dish, paper-thin pineapple carpaccio is perked up by refreshing lime zest and sorbet.

To drink, an elegantly fruity riesling kabinett by Rheingau winery Schloss Vollrads paired well with many dishes, from the oysters to the capellini. Then the Justin Signature Coffee offered much more than just a pick-me-up: cold brew served in a goblet with vanilla cream and salted gula Java ice cream, which drank like a generously-loaded affogato.

310 Orchard Road, Tang Plaza, Level 4, TANGS @ Tang Plaza, Singapore, 238864

(Hero and featured images credit: Justin Quek)