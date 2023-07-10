7 places for the best durian desserts in KL and Selangor today

Durian needs little introduction in Southeast Asia, especially in Singapore. Known for its spiky exterior and distinct aroma, the fruit is a favourite amongst many, who have affectionately dubbed it the ‘king of fruit’. Over in Kuala Lumpur and other parts of Malaysia, durians are also one of the best ways to enjoy the summer season, when the fruit is typically in season. While some might prefer to enjoy the flesh straight from the shell, there are plenty of delectable dessert options for those who prefer their durian in a sweeter form.

If you’re a durian enthusiast with a sweet tooth, you’re in luck. Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have a plethora of dessert options that best utilise this beloved fruit. Whether you prefer traditional durian desserts or more innovative takes on this tropical fruit, the options are endless. From desserts like creamy durian ice cream to durian pancakes and cakes, there’s something for locals and visitors to Kuala Lumpur alike.

To help you navigate the many options, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best places to find durian desserts in the cities of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Whether you’re a seasoned durian lover or a curious newcomer, these establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.

7 places for the best durian desserts in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor

Inside Scoop

If you’re looking for a delicious and creamy durian ice cream in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, Inside Scoop is a fantastic place to satisfy your sweet tooth. Their D24-flavoured durian ice cream is a true delight, with a rich and creamy texture that perfectly captures the distinct and beloved taste of this tropical fruit.

To make your experience even more indulgent, try pairing the ice cream with Inside Scoop’s famous charcoal waffles. The combination of the sweet and creamy ice cream with the crispy and smoky waffles is simply divine.

So if you’re in the mood for a sweet treat that will truly delight your senses, head over to Inside Scoop and indulge in some self-care with their delicious durian ice cream and waffles.

Inside Scoop Bangsar

Address: 9, Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 11 PM

Inside Scoop Suria KLCC

Address: OSC02, Concourse Floor, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Inside Scoop The Garden’s Mall

Address: LG-K22, The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Inside Scoop Sunway Pyramid

Address: LG1.33C, Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Inside Scoop locations here.

Chi Liu Xiang Durian Dessert

It’s easy to fall in love with the fruit at Chi Liu Xiang Durian Dessert, especially when you’ll get more than your average cakes and crepes here. This cafe specialises in durian desserts, so you’ll find durian spring rolls, pastry, cotton cake, creme brûlée and even the Durian Portuguese Tart, which is the store’s specialty. However, one of the best durian desserts to order from the Kuala Lumpur establishment is the Durian Ice Fire Roll, which is warm and fried to perfection on the outside, and cold on the inside from the chilled durian filling.

Address: AS, Salak South Garden, 104, Jalan Hang Tuah, Taman Salak Selatan, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: 9am – 6pm daily

Nadeje

Nadeje is a well-known and highly-regarded brand in Malaysia, offering a range of delicious desserts, including the popular French cake, mille crepes. Their Musang King Mille Crepe, a special seasonal dessert, is a particularly noteworthy item on their menu, made entirely from premium Musang King durian. This fruit is widely recognized for its distinctive taste and texture. Nadeje uses 100% pure Musang King Durian from Raub, Pahang, which can be enjoyed in two different textures: smooth and creamy, or firm and snow-like.

What sets Nadeje apart is their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. They are particular about hiring experienced chefs and ensuring that they are trained well, which contributes to the consistent excellence of their desserts. They also take customer feedback seriously and believe that it has played a significant role in their success. Whether you are a long-time fan of Nadeje or a newcomer, their Musang King Mille Crepe is a must-try dessert that will leave you craving more.

Nadeje Suria KLCC

Address: OS402, Level 4, Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Nadeje The Garden’s Mall

Address: LG 227, Lower Ground Floor, The Gardens Mall, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra Utara, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Nadeje Sunway Pyramid

Address: G1.116A, Ground Floor, Sunway Pyramid, No. 3, Jalan PJS 11/15, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Nadeje 1 Utama

Address: GK 101 Ground Floor, 1 Utama Shopping Centre, No. 1 Lebuh Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Nadeje locations here.

Lai Po Heen at Mandarin Oriental

If you’re looking for a luxurious dining experience in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor that features the king of fruits in a sweet and decadent form, Lai Po Heen at the Mandarin Oriental hotel is the perfect place for you. Renowned for their expertly crafted Musang King Durian pancakes, this restaurant has become an all-time favourite amongst locals and tourists alike. These delicate crepes are folded with precision over a generous serving of creamy Musang King Durian flesh, which is known for its distinctive and rich flavour.

Whether you choose to order from their Online Gourmet Shop or dine in at the restaurant, you can be sure that Lai Po Heen’s Musang King Durian pancakes will surpass your expectations and leave you wanting more. So if you’re looking for the ultimate durian dessert experience, be sure to add Lai Po Heen to your must-try list.

Address: Located in Mandarin Oriental Hotel—Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (weekdays), 10.30 AM – 2.30 PM, 6 PM – 10 PM (weekends)

D.MasKing

D.MasKing is a rather new cafe that opened its doors last year, located in the golden triangle area that specialises in serving delectable durian desserts. What sets D.MasKing apart is their commitment to using only the finest ingredients in their desserts. They source their Musang King durians from their very own orchards in Bentong and Raub, Pahang, ensuring that they are of the highest quality and freshness.

Their Musang King Durian Cendol is one of their most popular items on the menu, which is a Malaysian icy dessert that is combined with the delicious flavour of durian. Besides that, they also serve Musang King Gelato, Durian Pizza, and Durian White Coffee. All of their desserts are made with fresh Musang King durians that are produced in their own factory using a farm-to-table approach.

With their emphasis on quality and freshness, D.MasKing ensures that every customer will have a delightful and satisfying durian dessert experience. So, if you are looking for a place to indulge in the best quality Musang King durian desserts, be sure to check out D.MasKing in the golden triangle.

Address: H20, Bintang Terrace, Lot 10 Shopping Centre, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Cat & the Fiddle

Cat & the Fiddle is a dessert shop that offers a wide range of delicious cheesecakes, including their Musang King durian cheesecake. The Musang King durian used in this cake is of premium quality, ensuring that it has a rich and distinct flavour that durian lovers will adore.

The cheesecake itself is made with a base of cheese and airy durian sponges, which provide an exquisite texture and taste that’s sure to satisfy. The cake is then topped off with bits of the fleshy fruit, giving it an added burst of flavour that elevates the taste experience to a whole new level.

What makes this cheesecake even more special is that it’s a no-bake dessert, meaning that it’s ready to eat straight out of the box. Weighing in at 850g, this cake can be sliced into 10 servings, making it perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Overall, this Musang King durian cheesecake from Cat & the Fiddle is a must-try for any durian lover. Its creamy and rich taste, combined with the perfect blend of cheese and durian sponges, make it a dessert that’s sure to leave you wanting more.

Cat & the Fiddle Sunway Velocity

Address: Lot 3-30, Level, 3, Lingkaran SV2, Sunway Velocity, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Cat & the Fiddle Parklane Commercial Hub

Address: G-G-1, Block G, Parklane Commercial Hub, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 9 AM – 6 PM (weekdays), 9 AM – 4 PM (weekends)

Cat & the Fiddle Melawati Mall

Address: Unit No. L2-03, Melawati Mall, 355, Jalan Bandar Melawati, Pusat Bandar Melawati, 53100 Kuala Lumpur, Selangor

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Cat & the Fiddle LaLaport BBCC

Address: LG1-13A, Lower Ground One, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport, Bukit Bintang, 2, Jln Hang Tuah, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM

Visit their website to check out more Cat & the Fiddle locations here.

Kinmen Patisserie

The Musang King cake from Kinmen Patisserie is a true masterpiece, and inarguably one of the best durian desserts to be had in Kuala Lumpur. The star ingredient in this cake is the Musang King, a premium variety of durian that is known for its rich and distinctive flavour. The cake is made up of dense layers of the delectable Musang King durian flesh, which are separated by thin layers of sponges and cream, with delicious macarons sitting atop the cake. The combination of these ingredients creates a melt-in-your-mouth texture that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

What makes this Musang King cake one of the best durian desserts in Kuala Lumpur is the way it perfectly preserves the essence of the Musang King. Every bite of this cake is an explosion of flavour that will leave you wanting more. Whether you’re a long-time durian lover or a curious newcomer, this cake is a must-try dessert that you won’t want to miss. Head over to Kinmen Patisserie and indulge in their delicious Musang King cake today.

Address: 30-4-2, Jalan 5/101c, Cheras Business Centre, 56100 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 6 PM (weekdays), 10 AM – 2 PM (Saturdays), closed on Sundays

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @myinsidescoop)