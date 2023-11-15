What’s on the menu when Tim Hortons Singapore opens first outlet at Vivocity

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is launching its first Singapore location at Vivocity on 17 November 2023 with sandwiches and desserts on the menu.

Along its signature Timbits bite-sized donuts, the brand will have regular donuts, sourdough melts, tarts, and cakes, which are freshly made in-store.

For drinks, Tim Hortons will be serving its coffee blends along with milk-based beverages, ice blended drinks, and fruit teas.

After Vivocity, Tim Hortons is planning to open more outlets in Singapore with a goal of having 10 to 12 branches by the end of 2024.

The brand was brought here in conjunction with Marubeni Growth Capital Asia (MGCA), which is owned by the Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation.

Founded in 1964 by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton, the Singapore store’s menu features three flavours of Timbits: Classic Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar, and Birthday Cake. Prices range between S$1 to S$1.50 per Timbit, and a box of 10 costs S$10.

Sourdough melt sandwiches come in five varieties: Grilled Cheese and Caramelised Onion, Tuna Sriracha Cheese, Maple Glazed Chicken Ham and Cheese, and Pesto Chicken with Mozzarella. All are priced just under S$10 each.

There are six kinds of donuts, including Yuzu Lemon Cream, Boston Cream, Strawberry Belgian White Chocolate, Maple Salted Caramel, Belgian Dark Chocolate, and Classic. They cost from S$2.90 to S$4.50 each.

Cakes appear in guises such as Ondeh-Ondeh, Yuzu Mousse, Hazelnut Praline Chocolate, Creme Brulee Cheese, and Rose Lychee, which join two tarts: Mango Passionfruit and French Apple. They are sold by the slice for S$7.90 to S$9.90 each.

According to a Tim Hortons representative, the Timbits and donuts are freshly dipped in the store, and the sandwiches are only pressed when ordered.

The food does not contain pork and lard, and the brand is looking to get halal certification.

Tim Hortons uses ethically-sourced 100-percent Arabica beans in their coffee. Three blends are currently available on the Singapore menu. The Espresso Blend is used in coffees like americano and cappuccino, while cold brew coffees feature the lighter Original Blend.

For Tim Hortons’ popular Double Double coffee – a hot coffee with two measures of cream and sugar – they use the Dark Roast blend. There is also a single-origin coffee made with Colombian beans, and the variety will change seasonally.

Coffees start from S$3.50 for an espresso, to S$7.70 for a large flat white. Skim milk and plant-based milks such as oat, soy, and almond will be offered.

Other caffeinated beverages include flavoured hot and iced lattes like Maple Cinnamon, ice-blended drinks called Ice Capp, and Tea Refreshers, or iced fruit-flavoured oolong tea.

In case your meal is not sweet enough, Tim Hortons Singapore will have a bottle of maple syrup as a condiment.

The store will run promotions to celebrate its launch. The first 100 customers daily from 17 to 19 November will receive a free regular cafe latte every week for six months. On the opening day, the 101st to 200th customers will get Tim Hortons merchandise, and 30 best-dressed customers will be entitled to a swag box worth S$80.

Following their first outlet in Vivocity, Tim Hortons is planning to debut stores in Nex, One Raffles Place, and Suntec City in the consecutive months.

“We want to serve Singaporean guests,” Tim Hortons – MGCA Cafe chief executive officer, Vaibhav Punj said. “We are focusing on suburban malls, but have parallel openings in the CBD (Central Business District).”

The brand plans to open 10 to 12 locations here, and is targeting up to 700 stores in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand in the next decade.

Tim Hortons Vivocity is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-207 VivoCity, Singapore 098585.

(Hero and featured images credit: Tim Hortons)