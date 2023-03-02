What to expect when Tim Hortons opens in Singapore in April 2023

Singapore is set to get another mega coffee chain with the opening of Tim Hortons next month.

The Canadian coffee brand has partnered with Japan conglomerate Marubeni Corporation to expand into the country starting April 2023, and will serve coffee and fresh food adjusted for local tastes.

According to Nikkei Asia, the agreement also includes the expansion of Tim Hortons into Malaysia and Indonesia, with hundreds of stores slated for the three Southeast Asian countries.

What to know about Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons was founded in 1964 in Ontario by Canadian hockey player Tim Horton. The brand is known for its coffee, which is sourced from coffee-producing regions like Colombia and Guatemala, and made from a blend of 100-percent Arabica beans.

Besides the original blend coffee, Tim Hortons also sells caramel latte, French vanilla cream cold brew, Hershey s’mores iced cappuccino, and hot chocolate.

Tim Hortons is also known for mini-doughnuts called Timbits. Other baked items include regular doughnuts, muffins, cookies, and bagels, as well as breakfast sandwiches and wraps.

Where to find Tim Hortons around the world

Today, Tim Hortons counts more than 5,600 shops in 14 countries around the world, making it Canada’s largest quick-service restaurant chain. Following its acquisition by Restaurant Brands International in 2014 – which also owns Burger King and Popeyes – Tim Hortons began moving into Asia in 2017, and now has outlets in the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, China, India, and Pakistan.

Outside of Canada, Tim Hortons serves a wider variety of dishes. Locations in The Philippines offer tuna melt and grilled cheese panini, while United Kingdom stores sell smoky maple burger, hotdog, and lattice fries.

No information has been released on what Tim Hortons Singapore will offer, but in a 28 February announcement by Marubeni, they plan to serve “quality coffee and fresh food tailored to local consumer tastes, and to provide an international café experience to customers.”

Marubeni also cited a report by the International Coffee Organization as the reason for their regional expansion, noting that coffee consumption in Asia is driven especially by Millennials and Gen Z consumers, who treat coffee shops “as a ‘third-place’ for social congregation, beyond work and the home.”

(Hero and feature images credit: Tim Hortons)