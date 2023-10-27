Tiong Bahru Bakery’s new cafe at Centrepoint is its biggest one yet

To celebrate its biggest cafe yet at Centrepoint, Tiong Bahru Bakery is expanding its hot food menu to offer dishes that are only available at this outlet and Raffles City.

Fans of brunch and French pastries, take note. Tiong Bahru Bakery opened its 18th outlet in Singapore at The Centrepoint. Taking up a generous 3,500 square-foot space on the mall’s first level, one can certainly find a table to catch up with friends at the spacious 120-seater café.

What’s new at Tiong Bahru Bakery Centrepoint

Coinciding with its opening at The Centrepoint, an expanded hot food menu will be curated exclusively for Tiong Bahru Bakery’s newest outlet and Raffles City outpost.

Available throughout the day, the menu’s new creations range from familiar brunch favourites to hearty comfort dishes. Highlights include the Korean-flavoured Hot Chicken and Pumpkin and Italian-inspired Pulled Pork Risoni.

The former features a generous piece of succulent seared chicken breast paired with roasted gochujang-spiced Kobucha pumpkin finished with a creamy wasabi sauce for a little heat. The Pulled Pork Risoni spotlights the short-cut pasta with tender pulled pork and roasted king oyster mushrooms. This nourishing dish is completed with crisp watercress salad and shavings of parmesan cheese.

Those with a king’s appetite will be satisfied with the wholesome TBB Big Breakfast – comprising a choice of egg, pork sausage, TBB sourdough toast, roasted potatoes and tomatoes, spinach, and homemade BBQ sauce.

Perfect brunch dishes for group diners include the Savoury Pancakes and Dessert Croffle. Experience the best of both worlds – savoury and sweet – as you bite into the crispy bacon strips that are sandwiched between light and fluffy pancakes drizzled in maple syrup. Round up the meal with the delightful Dessert Croffle featuring crispy croffles with a toffee-liked caramelised crust and creamy vanilla bean ice cream.

Quick bites are also available on the bakery side. Have a hearty meal with options like the spiced chicken and savoury bacon-loaded Chilli Chicken Sourdough, Miso Tofu Salad, or Kale Chicken Caesar.

In addition, Tiong Bahru Bakery will also offer a festive Sourdough loaf – the Fig and Chestnut Sourdough – for a limited time from October to December.

(All images credit: Tiong Bahru Bakery)

Tiong Bahru Bakery Centrepoint is located at 76 Orchard Road, The Centrepoint #01-01 to 06, #01-09 to 11, and #01-102/103, Singapore 238843.

Opening hours: 7:30am – 10pm (Monday to Sunday).