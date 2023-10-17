Toast Box Coffee House opens in Tiong Bahru with hawker food and kueh

Toast Box has debuted a new concept in Tiong Bahru called Toast Box Coffee House, an eatery that serves traditional dishes and desserts.

The Nanyang coffee chain has taken over Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh’s location in the historic district, and recreated a retro coffee shop with outdoor seating.

Toast Box Coffee House also has a branch of First Street Teochew Fish Soup, and a retail corner selling a range of coffee beans roasted in Singapore.

Besides its iconic kaya toast, the establishment now has hawker food like Hainanese pork chop rice. Hokkien prawn noodles, laksa, and curry chicken come in a claypot.

Located inside Toast Box Coffee House, First Street Teochew Fish Soup offers a choice of pomfret king and garoupa in its signature dish. The outlet also serves Teochew fish porridge.

New baked items include the French toast, which is soaked in milk and eggs, and seared on all sides. Other snacks range from black sesame toast to the Old School Birthday Cake: a vanilla cake covered with rainbow sprinkles.

For dessert, the eatery has traditional kueh such as kueh dadar, pulut hitam, caramel pudding, and aiyu jelly.

The drinks are just as nostalgic. Iced soy milk, tea, and coffee come with grass jelly. Classic bubble tea forms the inspiration for coffee and tea with sago pearls.

Toast Box Coffee House also has a retail corner selling six coffee bean varieties. Roasted at their Breadtalk IHQ headquarters, options include two Nanyang kopi blends like Sumatra Mandheling, which is aged for 12 to 24 months.

Among the four single-origin beans, Honey Processed Handpicked are robusta beans cultivated at Toast Box’s plantation in Lampung, Sumatra.

Customers can request to have their beans ground at the retail counter and packaged in a metal tin.

Toast Box Coffee House is located at 58 Seng Poh Rd, Singapore 160058.

