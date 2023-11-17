Meet the 24-year-old chef running the Singapore outlet of famed Tokyo restaurant Sushi Takahashi

At the point when most people here are either finishing university or starting their first job, Rinto Sasagawa is helming the Singapore outpost of renowned Tokyo restaurant, Sushi Takahashi.

The 24-year-old has been entrusted with the Ginza kaiseki restaurant’s first international location, which is infamous for its six-month-long waitlist in Japan. And he is doing it quite sprightly.

As Sasagawa waited for a chef to prepare ishidai (striped beakfish) sushi, he swung his arms and bounced around like a welterweight fighter warming up. He yelled, “Come on!” and the chef brandished the sushi at him. Sasagawa flicked lime zest on it, looked at us, and grinned.

Sasagawa was in his mid-teens when he started working for Takahashi founder, Jun Takahashi, and while his mentor is not here, he looms large: Sasagawa displays a copy of Takahashi’s exhaustive sushi book in the dining room, which he called his “bible.”

But Sasagawa is displaying his own chops. In the Shugetsu menu (S$320++), he created a sauce to age ankimo (monkfish liver) for a week to erase its fishiness, leaving it with only a hint of the sea. In a dish called Competition Between 2 Eels, he pitted anago (saltwater eel) and unagi (freshwater eel) against one another, the former soft and ethereal, the latter punchy with a crisp skin.

There was a crab croquette, golf ball-sized and thinly breaded, sitting in a creamy crab bisque and covered with a dusting of Italian black truffle. Hokkaido scallop chawanmushi, topped with a lotus root chip and layered with ichiban dashi, gradually unfurled with flavours: a hint of yuzu, the sharpness of black pepper, sweet chunks of scallop.

During the sushi course, shima-aji (striped jack) showcased both elements in sync: slick and oily fish contrasted by tart rice grains, plumped up by natural spring water from Yamagata Prefecture. There was also a hand roll cradling breaded abalone and uni, which dripped decadently.

For the last course, Sasagawa whisked Shizuoka matcha – his grandmother is a tea master – and served it with a muscat grape swathed in mochi skin, and the combination was luscious and deeply satisfying. Jun Takahashi was only in his late 20s when he established his celebrated restaurant. If Sasagawa continues to excel, the student might become the master soon.

Takahashi is located at 38 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277694.

Contact +65 8877 0501 to book (WhatsApp only).

(Hero and featured images credit: Takahashi)