Brooklyn’s famed Van Leeuwen Ice Cream opens in Singapore this August

American artisanal ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is set to debut its French-style ice cream in Singapore in August 2023.

The New York-based chain will open at Orchard Central early next month with a counter and dine-in area, and will offer both French and vegan ice creams in classic and signature flavours.

Van Leeuwen‘s hallmark is the French ice cream, which has a thick and custard-like texture from using double the amount of egg yolks compared to regular ice cream. Their vegan ice creams contain oat, cashew, coconut, and cacao butter.

Served in a house-made waffle cone, flavours range from Sicilian pistachio, Earl Grey tea, and mint chip, to creations like honeycomb, marionberry cheesecake, and praline butter cake. Prices have yet to be announced.

In the US, Van Leeuwen’s stores also sell sundaes, milkshakes, and root beer floats. Ice cream toppings include honeycomb candy, vegan whipped cream, and salted caramel sauce.

Van Leeuwen was established in Brooklyn in 2008 after cofounder Ben Van Leeuwen discovered a market for well-made ice cream sold from trucks. Teaming up with his brother Pete and Ben’s former partner, Laura O’Neill, the trio started hawking French ice cream around New York City.

Vegan ice cream was introduced a few year later, and their current range has since expanded to ice cream sandwiches, pints, and bars, all made in a factory in Brooklyn. While their iconic truck no longer ploughs the streets, they now have over 50 locations in US states like California and Texas.

Singapore is Van Leeuwen’s first overseas outlet, which they opened with local F&B group Caerus Holdings, responsible for other American chains here such as Luke’s Lobster and Lady M New York.

Van Leeuwen’s Singapore store will be at Orchard Central units #01-19/20.

(Hero and featured images credit: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream)