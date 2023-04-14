What to eat this weekend: assam laksa pizza, new ramen, and more

From affordable bites to luxe desserts, here is what to eat in Singapore this weekend.

This weekend, check out the new Common Man Night Shift, which replaced Drunken Farmer and introduced an all-new food menu, including cacio e pepe made with udon. Ippudo updates the crowd favourite hakata nikusoba tonkotsu and serves a new chef’s special ramen, while Pizza Hut launches the assam laksa pizza in time for Ramadan.

For desserts, head to The Fat Kid Bakery’s new location on Amoy Street, which has milk loaf and sandwiches along with its popular bomboloni, and Din Tai Fung stuffs a KitKat in its latest cocoa nutty bun.

What to eat this weekend in Singapore

Cacio e pepe udon pasta from Common Man Night Shift

Drunken Farmer is no more, now rebranded as Common Man Night Shift. Along with the name change comes an all-new menu that includes the Italian cheese and pepper dish, cacio e pepe, but rendered with udon instead of pasta. The bouncy Japanese noodles are made in-house, and is tossed with a pecorino-Romano and black pepper sauce, then topped with a runny egg and a mound of parmesan shaving. Other new items include duck and foie gras pie and Okinawa black sugar tiramisu, which features ladyfingers dipped in hojicha and served with Okinawa black sugar and soy sauce caramel.

Ippudo’s new chef’s special ramen and returning favourite niku soba ramen

Ippudo has reintroduced an upgraded version of the niku soba ramen, a dish initially made famous by ramen chain Keisuke. With a base of medium-thick noodles in a rich and creamy pork broth, the hakata nikusoba tonkotsu V2.0 is amped up with bright yuzu pulp and generous toppings of thinly sliced pork belly, bamboo shoots, spring onion, shredded white leek, spinach, and Japanese mega seaweed. For something lighter, the new chef’s special yakiago dashi Japan has a clear, umami broth made with dried agodashi flying fish, and garnished with daikon, okra, Japanese ginger, and chicken chashu.

Both dishes are available now until 31 May 2023 at selected outlets.

Pizza Hut’s assam laksa pizza

Laksa has come for your pasta. Now, it is taking on pizza too. The assam laksa pizza is a new flavour by Pizza Hut, which is serving it throughout Ramadan. Available either with prawn or spicy chicken, it includes pineapples, onions, chilli padi, lime, and mint on a base of assam laksa sauce, and comes in a variety of crust options, from San Francisco-style sourdough to cheesy stuffed crust. Their seasonal sides are also given the local treatment, from the Curry Zazzle baked rice to kecap manis chicken wings.

Available now until 15 May 2023 for dine-in and takeaway.

Bomboloni from The Fat Kid Bakery Amoy Street

Cafe hoppers in the CBD can now add The Fat Kid Bakery to their list. The bakery has moved from Ang Mo Kio to Amoy Street for easier access to their popular sourdough bomboloni, croissant, and chocolate brownie, and will introduce rotating specials of freshly made breads including milk loaf, country white sourdough loaf, focaccia, and ciabatta. The bakery also plans to turn these loaves into sandwiches, and offer coffee by local roaster Yahava Koffeeworks.

39 Amoy Street, Singapore 069865

Din Tai Fung’s cocoa nutty bun

Din Tai Fung is not taking a break with new dishes, the latest being their cocoa nutty bun. Part of their 20th-anniversary celebration, the Chinese restaurant chain has teamed up with Kitkat to make a bun inspired by the iconic milk chocolate wafer. The soft, fluffy exterior uses cocoa-flavoured flour imported from Taiwan, while inside features chocolate and wafer bits. Finally, the bun is garnished with crushed peanuts for added crunch.

Available in one or three pieces at all their locations from now until 31 May 2023.

(Hero and feature images credit: Ippudo)