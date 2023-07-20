What to expect at Ralph’s Coffee, the new Ralph Lauren cafe at MBS

Those looking for a stylish place to rest at after a good shopping spree can rejoice, for American fashion brand Ralph Lauren has finally opened a new (and permanent) Ralph’s Coffee cafe outpost in Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Although newly opened in Singapore in July 2023, Ralph’s Coffee already has a presence in major fashion cities like New York, Tokyo, London, and Beijing. Shoppers and coffee connoisseurs can now have a stylish cuppa brewed by the Ralph Lauren team in Singapore, and then continue their shopping binge with the cafe-only merchandise.

This cafe concept by Ralph Lauren first appeared in Manhattan, New York, in 2014. It has since expanded to 19 more outlets worldwide, including the latest at Singapore’s The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Ralph’s Coffee is located adjacent to the Ralph Lauren store on level one of the building as part of a new boutique for Ralph Lauren Purple Label, the brand’s most premium line.

As expected, its interior exudes classic Americana vibes with mosaic floor tiles, signature emerald green tones, and wooden decor accents. Currently, Ralph’s Coffee Singapore allows a maximum of nine pax to dine in at the same time across three tables. There’s also a retail merchandise section selling Ralph’s coffee blend, as well as branded mugs, cups, and tumblers.

Sweet treats fill the menu of Ralph Lauren’s latest cafe, Ralph’s Coffee Singapore

But the most important item on the menu has got to be the coffee. The brew here is the brand’s signature Ralph Roast blend – a combination of coffee beans from Brazil, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The result is an intense flavour with a dark cacao aftertaste. Customers here can have it in black, and white, or customise it with various milk options like soy and almond.

Pair your beverage with fresh bakes like Ralph’s Chocolate Cake, which is made just for the Ralph Lauren cafe by Singapore-based bakery Plain Vanilla. This decadent aromatic four-layer confection is rich and luscious with every bite. Other notable items include Coconut Cake, a variety of Loft Cakes, and New York-style cookies and brownies.

Those who prefer savoury bites can also order sandwiches like Tuna Mayo, Egg Mayo, and Beef Pastrami.

Shop Ralph’s Coffee Singapore-exclusive items

Diners can look forward to Singapore-exclusive items too. Ralph’s Coffee Soft Serve is one of them. Made in-house with the aforementioned Ralph Roast blend, enjoy the bittersweet creaminess of this icy delight, especially after a day out in the sun.

Another Singapore-only item on the menu is the Pineapple Shaken Tea. Concocted with jasmine green tea and blended sliced pineapple (sans pulp!), this fruity tropical drink is a refreshing option to have after hours of shopping.

Ralph’s Coffee is now open at 2 Bayfront Ave, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands #01-72, Singapore 018972. It opens 10am to 10pm daily.

(All images credit: @saltyaaron/Instagram)