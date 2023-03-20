What to order at Gedhawa, the Bangkok restaurant Harry Style loves

The internet went wild when it came out that Harry Styles arrived a few days early for his concert in Bangkok last weekend. First, he was seen buying juice in Siam, and a day later, casually dining at Gedhawa — just like one of us. If you want to follow in the footsteps of the British pop sensation, here’s what to order on your next trip to Gedhawa on Sukhumvit 33.

[Hero and featured image credit: Gedhawa/Facebook]

About Gedhawa, Harry Styles’ go-to Bangkok diner

Gedhawa, located on Sukhumvit 33, is a Northern Thai diner that has become a local favourite for tasty dishes with affordable prices. It’s a go-to restaurant to take visiting friends and tourists, but also authentic enough in taste for locals to enjoy. Whilst most common Thai food staples are present, there are also some lesser known dishes on the menu.

https://twitter.com/HS_News_/status/1634325671131348995

It’s understandable why the place turns visitors into regulars easily, including Harry, who was also visiting Gedhawa for a second time. As a photo of the star together with Chef Joom went viral over the weekend, people have become absolutely touched by their friendship.

What to order at Gedhawa

If you haven’t heard of Gedhawa, here’s a quick guide on what to order.

Lemongrass Thai salad

Basically the components of your typical Thai salad bursting with sweet and sour elements, but elevated with the crunchy texture and unique scent of lemongrass. A Northern delicacy.

Stir-fried Morning Glory

Made of morning glory stems stir-fried with garlic, chilli, soy sauce, and other goodness. A simple yet underrated dish.

Tom Kha Chicken

A famed Thai soup that doesn’t hold back on spice. With coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves, it has a tangy taste with a creamy base—perfect for any occasion.

Tom Yum Kung

Known and loved across the world. Gedhawa offers an authentic Thai recipe that Thai grandmothers would approve.

Isarn Sausages

A delicacy from Northeast Thailand. The sausages are made with processed pork, garlic, and rice, then served alongside white cabbage, some chilli, and thinly sliced ginger.

Whether you’re a fan of Harry Styles, or just looking for a good, simple place to dine, Gedhawa should be on your Thai restaurants list. It’s super price-friendly, and you’ll taste the star quality in their cooking.

Gedhawa, Taweewan Place Sukhumvit 33, Bangkok, +66 2 662 0501.