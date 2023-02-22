Lifestyle Asia
7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike
7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike

7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike
7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike

The northern portion of the Rail Corridor offers almost 10 kilometres of trails from Kranji to Upper Bukit Timah, with plenty of good food along the way. Here are the best places to eat along the Northern Rail Corridor path after a hike.

Reopened in February, Rail Corridor (North) starts from Kranji MRT and passes neighbourhoods like Sungei Kadut, Bukit Panjang, and Hillview, where it connects to the existing stretch at The Rail Mall. This new section brings the entire Rail Corridor up to 21km until Spooner Road in Bukit Merah.

This dining guide begins in Kranji, where hikers and cyclists will pass cheap beer and pizzas from Stickies’ Sungei Kadut branch, and tze char signatures from 566 Seafood Restaurant in Mandai Estate. The trail then skirts the fringe of Bukit Panjang, where Michelin recommended hawkers have taken up residence at Senja Hawker Centre.

Close to Cashew, Indian food on a banana leaf awaits at Karu’s, as well as satay and fish head curry from Ga-Hock. At Hillview, house-made Roman flatbread from iO Italian Osteria is worthy of a slight detour, or head to The Rail Mall for vegetarian Sichuan dishes, burgers, chicken rice, and free-roaming felines at The Cat Cafe. Scroll down for details on where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor.

For more good food around Singapore’s hiking trails, check out this guide.

(Hero and feature images credits: NParks / Facebook; @patcha.kla / Instagram)

Where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor

1 /7

Stickies Bar @ Sungei Kadut
Stickies Bar @ Sungei Kadut

It’s difficult to say no to beer when a pint of Tiger starts from S$3++ at Stickies. The bar prices certain beers, spirits, and wines by the time, so the earlier you show up, the less you pay. The food is just as affordable, with pizzas, pastas, and rice bowls coming in at around S$15++ each.

(Image credit: @thingsshauneats / Instagram)

Address
18 Sungei Kadut Street 2, #01-06, Singapore 729236 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6970 3880

2 /7

566 Seafood Restaurant at Mandai Estate
566 Seafood Restaurant at Mandai Estate

Seafood restaurant 566 specialises in tze char dishes like kurobuta pork chop with honey sauce, braised pork belly, and homemade beancurd with bamboo charcoal and mushroom. The restaurant, which has an adjoining beer garden, is also popular for its har cheong gai and fried rice.

(Image credit: @ahbuneats / Instagram)

Address
566 Woodlands Rd, Singapore 728697 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6365 6566
Book here

3 /7

Senja Hawker Centre
Senja Hawker Centre

Singapore’s latest hawker centre boasts 28 stalls, some of them extensions of Michelin recommended hawker businesses. They include Jiao Cai Seafood, Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun, Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice, and Amoy Street Lor Mee. Project Penyet is another stall renowned for its ayam penyet, while Mohamed Ayaan Rojak serves its signature dish made according to a 50-year-old family recipe.

(Image credit: jamietan04 / Instagram)

Address
2 Senja Cl, Singapore 677632 google map

4 /7

Karu's Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant
Karu's Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant

Karu’s keep it traditional with food on a banana leaf. Their biryani sets come with as much vegetables, rice, and curry as you can muster, and the southern Indian-style fish head curry is a favourite too. The restaurant also has northern Indian dishes like naan and palak paneer.

(Image credit: @jailbird005 / Instagram)

Address
808/810 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678144 google map
Phone
6762 7284

5 /7

Ga-Hock Eating House
Ga-Hock Eating House

Ga-Hock is a coffee shop with old world charm. Situated by a canal with a sprawling tree for shade, the establishment’s various stalls sell roti prata, oyster cake, herbal bak kut teh, and Cantonese-style roast meats during the day, before transforming into a tze char restaurant popular for its baked salted crab and fish head curry in the evening. Carol Satay, which is also open at night, does fantastic pork satay paired with a rich peanut sauce.

(Image credit: @patcha.kla / Instagram)

Address
794 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678133 google map

6 /7

iO Italian Osteria
iO Italian Osteria

Done in the tradition of a homely Italian tavern, iO serves rustic fare including porchetta, orecchiette with saffron sauce, tagliolini, schiacciata (Roman flatbread), and pizzas, many which they make in-house. For dessert, get the pistachio tiramisu or the homemade gelato.

(Image credit: iO Italian Osteria Singapore / Facebook)

Address
4 Hillview Rise, #02 - 01, Singapore 667979 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6710 7150
Book here

7 /7

The Rail Mall
The Rail Mall

Finish your journey – or fuel up if you are continuing onto the southern Rail Corridor – at The Rail Mall. The dining stretch has options like Springleaf Prata Place, vegetarian mala xiang guo from Green On Earth, New Teck Kee Chicken Rice, and Nam Kee Pau. Burgers and beers can be found at Blooie’s Roadhouse, and Acqua e Farina serves handmade pasta. Alternatively, enjoy a coffee as cats slink around you at The Cat Cafe.

(Image credit: Green On Earth)

Address
380 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678040 google map
7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike

Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

