7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike

The northern portion of the Rail Corridor offers almost 10 kilometres of trails from Kranji to Upper Bukit Timah, with plenty of good food along the way. Here are the best places to eat along the Northern Rail Corridor path after a hike.
Reopened in February, Rail Corridor (North) starts from Kranji MRT and passes neighbourhoods like Sungei Kadut, Bukit Panjang, and Hillview, where it connects to the existing stretch at The Rail Mall. This new section brings the entire Rail Corridor up to 21km until Spooner Road in Bukit Merah.
This dining guide begins in Kranji, where hikers and cyclists will pass cheap beer and pizzas from Stickies’ Sungei Kadut branch, and tze char signatures from 566 Seafood Restaurant in Mandai Estate. The trail then skirts the fringe of Bukit Panjang, where Michelin recommended hawkers have taken up residence at Senja Hawker Centre.
Close to Cashew, Indian food on a banana leaf awaits at Karu’s, as well as satay and fish head curry from Ga-Hock. At Hillview, house-made Roman flatbread from iO Italian Osteria is worthy of a slight detour, or head to The Rail Mall for vegetarian Sichuan dishes, burgers, chicken rice, and free-roaming felines at The Cat Cafe. Scroll down for details on where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor.
For more good food around Singapore’s hiking trails, check out this guide.
(Hero and feature images credits: NParks / Facebook; @patcha.kla / Instagram)
Where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
It’s difficult to say no to beer when a pint of Tiger starts from S$3++ at Stickies. The bar prices certain beers, spirits, and wines by the time, so the earlier you show up, the less you pay. The food is just as affordable, with pizzas, pastas, and rice bowls coming in at around S$15++ each.
(Image credit: @thingsshauneats / Instagram)
Seafood restaurant 566 specialises in tze char dishes like kurobuta pork chop with honey sauce, braised pork belly, and homemade beancurd with bamboo charcoal and mushroom. The restaurant, which has an adjoining beer garden, is also popular for its har cheong gai and fried rice.
(Image credit: @ahbuneats / Instagram)
3 /7
Singapore’s latest hawker centre boasts 28 stalls, some of them extensions of Michelin recommended hawker businesses. They include Jiao Cai Seafood, Pin Wei Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun, Heng Gi Goose and Duck Rice, and Amoy Street Lor Mee. Project Penyet is another stall renowned for its ayam penyet, while Mohamed Ayaan Rojak serves its signature dish made according to a 50-year-old family recipe.
(Image credit: jamietan04 / Instagram)
4 /7
Karu’s keep it traditional with food on a banana leaf. Their biryani sets come with as much vegetables, rice, and curry as you can muster, and the southern Indian-style fish head curry is a favourite too. The restaurant also has northern Indian dishes like naan and palak paneer.
(Image credit: @jailbird005 / Instagram)
5 /7
Ga-Hock is a coffee shop with old world charm. Situated by a canal with a sprawling tree for shade, the establishment’s various stalls sell roti prata, oyster cake, herbal bak kut teh, and Cantonese-style roast meats during the day, before transforming into a tze char restaurant popular for its baked salted crab and fish head curry in the evening. Carol Satay, which is also open at night, does fantastic pork satay paired with a rich peanut sauce.
(Image credit: @patcha.kla / Instagram)
6 /7
Done in the tradition of a homely Italian tavern, iO serves rustic fare including porchetta, orecchiette with saffron sauce, tagliolini, schiacciata (Roman flatbread), and pizzas, many which they make in-house. For dessert, get the pistachio tiramisu or the homemade gelato.
(Image credit: iO Italian Osteria Singapore / Facebook)
7 /7
Finish your journey – or fuel up if you are continuing onto the southern Rail Corridor – at The Rail Mall. The dining stretch has options like Springleaf Prata Place, vegetarian mala xiang guo from Green On Earth, New Teck Kee Chicken Rice, and Nam Kee Pau. Burgers and beers can be found at Blooie’s Roadhouse, and Acqua e Farina serves handmade pasta. Alternatively, enjoy a coffee as cats slink around you at The Cat Cafe.
(Image credit: Green On Earth)