7 best places to eat along the northern Rail Corridor after a hike

The northern portion of the Rail Corridor offers almost 10 kilometres of trails from Kranji to Upper Bukit Timah, with plenty of good food along the way. Here are the best places to eat along the Northern Rail Corridor path after a hike.

Reopened in February, Rail Corridor (North) starts from Kranji MRT and passes neighbourhoods like Sungei Kadut, Bukit Panjang, and Hillview, where it connects to the existing stretch at The Rail Mall. This new section brings the entire Rail Corridor up to 21km until Spooner Road in Bukit Merah.

This dining guide begins in Kranji, where hikers and cyclists will pass cheap beer and pizzas from Stickies’ Sungei Kadut branch, and tze char signatures from 566 Seafood Restaurant in Mandai Estate. The trail then skirts the fringe of Bukit Panjang, where Michelin recommended hawkers have taken up residence at Senja Hawker Centre.

Close to Cashew, Indian food on a banana leaf awaits at Karu’s, as well as satay and fish head curry from Ga-Hock. At Hillview, house-made Roman flatbread from iO Italian Osteria is worthy of a slight detour, or head to The Rail Mall for vegetarian Sichuan dishes, burgers, chicken rice, and free-roaming felines at The Cat Cafe. Scroll down for details on where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor.

(Hero and feature images credits: NParks / Facebook; @patcha.kla / Instagram)

Where to eat along the northern Rail Corridor