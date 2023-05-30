Every day is durian season with these best durian desserts in Singapore.

Twice a year, the country is bestowed with a wave of spiky fruits that have the potential to cleave the population in half — those who adore durian’s sweet creamy flesh, and those who gag at first whiff of its infamous musky smell.

Among the people who enjoy durian, there are purists who insist on one way to eat the fruit: by splitting the green husk open and stripping the custardy meat right off the seeds. Then there are those who are unwilling to put themselves through a thorny situation. The next best option then is durian desserts.

In spite of its distinct flavours, durian lends itself surprisingly well to a wide range of treats. It gelds fantastically well with mille crepe cakes and cheesecakes. It adds deep, funky layers to cream puffs. Durian ice cream is practically a no brainer. Then there are other purveyors who see fit to feature durian in traditional desserts like kueh, green bean soup, and chendol, as well as local interpretations of macaron, mochi, Swiss roll, and mousse. Check them out below.

Where to get the best durian desserts in Singapore

