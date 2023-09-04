From boozy gelato to experimental cocktails, White Shades reveals all spectrums of alcohol

White Shades, a new bar on Boon Tat Street, takes the Pantone approach to boozing with a wide array of alcoholic options from boozy ice cream to highly-conceptualised cocktails.

Occupying all four floors of a shophouse, the venue consists of a bar and restaurant, ice cream parlour, rooftop bar, and events space, each with its own theme.

It is this rainbow that prompted White Shades founder Bai Jiawei to have the colour white in the name. “It contains all of the colour spectrum,” he said. “We want to show that we are not constricted by a regular cocktail bar concept.” Bai also opened cocktail bar Stay Gold Flamingo, which debuted in Asia’s 50 Best Bars’s 2023 list.

The ground floor is Dessert, a cheerily-tinted ice cream parlour. Twelve flavours are offered, from alcoholic gelato like spiced rum and coffee to the seasonal white truffle chips. Dessert also sells low-alcohol tea cocktails in takeaway cups, like the whisky-based Lapsang Kakubin.

Compared to Dessert, the second-floor Cocktail is darker and sultrier. Eventually, the bar will have 22 cocktails based on different colours, but they currently have a menu narrating White Shades’ conception. Among the creations (S$25++ each) are the dry and woody Bomber J, a nod to the bartenders’ uniform, and Savi Galloping, which is smoked in a bell jar and references a Hermes scarf that hangs on the wall.

To eat, the food menu comprises of Western-Asian dishes like beef tartare with sambal matah, quail egg, and fried wanton skins, and clams steamed with miso butter, plus grilled bread to soak up the umami sauce.

Set to open this week, the fourth-floor Rooftop is White Shades’ alfresco bar. Done up in lively tropical hues and fairy lights, the bar will serve draft beers and refreshing cocktails on tap. Drinks will also be priced at under S$20++.

The third-floor Events allows White Shades to hold functions without impacting its other operations. Fit for up to 35 people, the stark space allows it to switch identities accordingly, like a Maker’s Mark whisky pop-up that they are hosting on 22 and 29 September 2023.

Bai intends for each concept to stand on its own, which is why patrons are not allowed to, for example, take a gelato up to the rooftop bar. “We want people to experience them fully,” he said. White Shades also has a hidden bar for regulars where he would serve bespoke cocktails.

White Shades is located at 25 Boon Tat St, Singapore 069622.