The world’s most expensive ice cream costs SGD 8,540 per scoop

Premium Japanese ice cream brand Cellato has broken the Guinness World Record for the most expensive ice cream in the world, with each serving costing an eye-watering 880,000 yen (approx. SGD 8,540).

‘Gelato that delights even your cells,’ is their motto, and Cellato is really looking to feed fans with something different. The special ice cream is called Byakuya, which consists of different rare ingredients of the finest quality.

What goes into the world’s most expensive ice cream?

The ice cream combines two types of cheeses as its base, together with one of the most expensive truffles in the world, the white Alba truffle, as a scent enhancer. Just the truffle alone is priced at USD 15,192 (approx. SGD 20,400) per kilo. The sake lees, which is a by-product of the traditional sake, is added for more complexity. Sprinkled on top are white truffle shavings, Parmigiano cheese flakes, and white truffle oil, for a beautiful fusion of European and Japanese ingredients. It all comes together as the world’s most expensive ice cream, now sold at the whopping price of ¥880,000 or around SGD 8,540.

New record: Most expensive ice cream – JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan. The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

One serving of this pricey ice cream also comes with a beautifully hand-crafted metal spoon to really complete the experience.

Cellato is looking to release more flavours using premium ingredients from everywhere in the world. Find out more via the Cellato website.