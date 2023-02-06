China hotpot chain Xiabu Xiabu opens first restaurant in Singapore

Xiabu Xiabu has launched its first outlet in Singapore offering individual hotpot sets and bubble tea.

The China hotpot chain debuted its first local restaurant at Lazada One mall late last month, with plans to open six more locations sometime this year.

Founded in Beijing in 1998, Xiabu Xiabu is popular for their personal hotpot and bar-style dining. As of December 2021, the company operated 841 outlets across 132 cities mainly within Beijing, Tianjin, and Shanghai. Xiabu Xiabu’s parent company also operates coconut hotpot brand Coucou.

Singapore will be the first location to feature two soup bases. Diners have five options for the main soup, including golden sauerkraut soup with golden apple and rosemary, stew pork tripe and chicken soup with oat milk, Nanyang curry soup, tomato soup, and Sichuan style soup. Each choice comes with a smaller side of mushroom soup.

The soups comes in a set that feature a choice of protein (beef, chicken, pork, lamb seafood, or mushrooms), vegetable platter, rice or noodles, and tea. Condiments are also included, from Xiabu Xiabu’s signature sesame dipping sauce to peach vinegar, as well as access to an ice slushie bar.

An à la carte menu lets diners add to their meal. Signature items include Spanish pork belly, USDA Choice ribeye, Fuzhou balls flown in directly from Taiwan, and prawn paste. There are also cooked dishes like spicy fried popcorn chicken and Taiwanese braised pork rice.

Bubble tea flavours range from da hong pao, pu’er, or jasmine. Other drinks like winter melon tea with lemon and kumquat tea can also be customised into bubble tea by adding tapioca pearls.

Xiabu Xiabu is running promotions until the end of February. Deals include 50 percent off selected items and one-for-one on takeaway bubble tea. Diners who purchase a cup of tea are also given a paper cup sleeve with artwork designed by Singapore street artist Tobyato.

Xiabu Xiabu is located at Bras Basah Road, #01-03/04 Lazada One, Singapore 189554. Book here.

(Hero and feature images credit: Xiabu Xiabu)