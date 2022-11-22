Hawker guide: 11 best stalls to try at People’s Park Food Centre

People’s Park Food Centre began its humble origins as a “food shelter” in 1923, aimed to provide cover for street hawkers in the area. More of these shelters were added within months of its opening due to the popularity of the idea, and by 1930, it was made into a day and night market.

Today, the mixed-use development is home to about 85 food stalls and 160 shops, with local and mainland Chinese fare taking up a large bulk of the offerings. The appeal is obvious: with close proximity to Chinatown MRT — right outside one of the exits, no less! — tourists flock to the hawker centre for a bite before heading to nearby attractions like the Chinatown Heritage Centre, Sri Mariamman Temple, and Buddha Tooth Relic Temple & Museum, as well as souvenir shops at Sago Street.

(Image credit: @much.visions/Instagram)

For locals, Chinatown is generally busy throughout the year, but the area truly comes alive during important occasions like Chinese New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival, when the streets are dressed in a whole flurry of decorations to really get you in the festive mood. But you don’t need a reason to visit People’s Park Food Centre; the hawker stalls speak for themselves, and offers some of the best food Singapore has to offer.

We’ve put together a guide to our favourite stalls to try at the hawker centre, from the long-forgotten loh mei to the ever-popular mala xiang guo. Read on for the full list.

11 best stalls to order from at People’s Park Food Centre:

(Hero and featured image credit: @much.visions/Instagram & @aki_oshokuji via Instagram)