Neighbourhood guide: 11 best places to eat at in Ubi

You wouldn’t generally associate Ubi with good food, so it may come as a surprise that the neighbourhood has some of the best places to eat at in Singapore.

Fact: even before it was known as an industrial estate, Kampong Ubi was a rather large village whose roads and side-lanes within the kampong were named after vegetables. After Singapore’s housing and industrial developments were set in motion, the villagers there were resettled to the nearby Bedok and Bedok Reservoir.

In recent history, you probably relate Ubi to the numerous times you went to ComfortDelGro Driving Centre for your driving lessons, with all the surrounding industrial complexes that look pretty much the same.

It also doesn’t really help that the word sounds similar to ulu (which means remote or deserted in Malay), and up until a couple of years ago, was a pretty difficult part of Singapore to get to because of the lack of transportation options. Now that the Ubi Station of the Downtown Line has been up and running for a good five years, an increasing number dining options serving up delicious food have opened up.

Which means it’s high time you pay a visit to the area if you haven’t already done so lately. The neighbourhood is home to tons of delicious joints that range from old-school western delights and scrumptious Japanese fare, to some refreshing pints at a local craft beer brewery.

Read on for the full list.

11 joints to eat and drink at in Ubi:

(Hero and featured image credit: @yamato_izakaya via Instagram)