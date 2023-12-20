5 easy hot chocolate recipes to try this winter that ooze goodness

‘Tis the season of start using ‘Tis excessively and of course, hot chocolate. There’s nothing a decadent cup of hot chocolate can’t do, especially if you’re feeling the chill from the winter months. If you, like us, plan on cuddling in a cosy blanket this season, then do it better with a cup of hot chocolate. These are the best hot chocolate recipes the whole family will enjoy this winter.

Hot Chocolate with whipped cream

A full mug of rich hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings is the perfect way to start a cold, wintry morning.

Hot chocolate with bourbon

For a fancier take on this holiday favourite drink, might we suggest a dash (or two) of bourbon to enhance its taste.

French-style hot chocolate

There are few things more indulgent than this beautiful blend of cinnamon, vanilla essence, and dark chocolate. we’re already drooling for this cold weather-approved drink.

One-cup hot chocolate

If you were craving an indulgent mug of the drink but don’t have the time or patience for the whole she-bang, give this quick one-cup hot chocolate recipe a try. It’s the perfect balance of chocolate and milk, making it perfect for those who prefer a lighter cup of the drink this winter.

No cocoa powder hot chocolate

Who said you needed cocoa powder to make great hot chocolate. This method gives you a creamy, rich, smooth chocolate drink without the key ingredient, with added vanilla and a touch of whipped cream.

