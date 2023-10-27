3 fool-proof recipes for garlic naan, according to tandoor chefs

Exploring Indian breads can be an exciting culinary journey. From paper-thin rumali rotis to the thick-but-soft kulchas, the breads are prepared in such a manner that they enhance the taste of our local curries. Amongst the many varieties of Indian breads, Garlic Naan remains to be a popular choice. There are other versions of Garlic Naan such as cheese and butter variants, and the recipe to prepare these breads is also fairly easy – perfect if you’re looking to impress this Deepavali.

Garlic Naan has grown in popularity worldwide with many restaurants outside of India also offering this dish. Taste Atlas even mentioned the bread on its website that Garlic Naan and its variations like the Cheese Garlic Naan and Butter Garlic Naan are the most popular kinds of Indian breads in the world. So, how do you make the perfect Garlic Naan at home? We have a few easy recipes for you to try.

Try these quick Garlic Naan recipes as suggested by expert chefs

We talked to chefs at Gola Sizzlers & Cafe Hawkers, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort and Shangri-La Eros New Delhi to decode the best recipe to make Garlic Naan at home. Here’s what they suggested:

Garlic Naan recipe by Chef Shaurya Veer Kapoor, Gola Sizzlers & Cafe Hawkers

Ingredients:

For the Naan: 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 2 tablespoons yoghurt, 2 tablespoons oil, 2/3 cup lukewarm water

For the Garlic Butter: 3-4 minced cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons melted butter

How to make Garlic Naan:

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder.

Add yoghurt and oil to the dry ingredients. Mix well.

Gradually add lukewarm water and knead the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic. You may need to adjust the amount of water slightly.

Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 2-3 hours, allowing it to rise.

Preheat a tandoor on medium-high heat.

Divide the dough into small, equal-sized portions and roll each into a ball.

Roll out each ball into an oval or round shape, about 1/4 inch thick. Add chopped garlic to it. You can use a rolling pin and some extra flour for this.

Brush one side of the rolled dough with water and place it, wet side down, onto the hot tandoor.

Cook for about 1-2 minutes until you see bubbles forming on the surface or till it gets golden brown spots.

While the naan is cooking, prepare the garlic butter. Mix minced garlic with melted butter.

Once the naan is done, remove it and brush butter on top if required.

Serve the garlic naan warm with your favourite curry or dip.

Butter Garlic Naan recipe by Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

Ingredients:

For Naan dough: 2 cups all-purpose flour (maida), 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 2 tablespoons plain yoghurt, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or ghee, 1/2 cup lukewarm water (approximately), Butter or ghee for brushing (optional),

For the Garlic Butter topping: 3-4 minced cloves garlic, 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (coriander leaves), 2 tablespoons melted butter or ghee, a pinch of salt

Method:

For the Naan Dough:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, and baking powder.

Add the plain yoghurt and vegetable oil or ghee to the dry ingredients. Mix well to form a crumbly mixture.

Slowly add lukewarm water, a little at a time, and knead the dough. You may need slightly more or less water, so add it gradually until you have a soft and smooth dough.

Knead the dough for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes elastic and non-sticky.

Coat the dough with a bit of oil, cover it with a damp cloth, and let it rest for about 2 hours at room temperature. This allows the dough to rise and become softer.

For the Garlic Butter topping:

In a small bowl, mix together the minced garlic, chopped cilantro, melted butter or ghee, and a pinch of salt. Set this garlic butter topping aside.

How to make Garlic Naan:

Preheat a tandoor, grill, or a non-stick skillet (cast iron works well) over medium-high heat. If you’re using a skillet, you can also preheat it under your oven’s broiler.

Divide the rested dough into small, golf-ball-sized portions.

Roll each portion into a smooth ball and flatten it slightly with your hands.

Roll out each dough ball into an oval or teardrop shape, about 1/4 inch thick. You can use a rolling pin and a lightly floured surface for this.

Brush one side of the rolled-out dough with a little water to moisten it.

Place the moistened side down onto the hot skillet, tandoor, or grill.

Cook for about 1-2 minutes or until you see bubbles forming on the surface.

Flip the naan using tongs and cook the other side until it’s golden brown and has nice char marks.

Remove the garlic naan from the heat and immediately brush it with the prepared garlic butter topping.

Serve the garlic naan hot with your favourite curry or as a standalone snack.

Garlic Naan recipe by Executive Sous Chef Arun Thakur, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients: 500 gms refined flour, 5 gms refined oil, salt to taste, 80 gms garlic, butter

How to make Garlic Naan:

Take a deep bowl, put in refined flour, water, salt and knead it well to make a soft dough. Keep it aside for rest.

Now make a small ball of dough, and flatten the dough with the help of your palm.

Spread the chopped garlic on top and put it in a clay oven.

When it gets crispy, pull out the naan bread from the clay oven.

Brush it with butter and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What is Garlic Naan bread made of?

Garlic Naan bread is made with all-purpose flour and spiced with garlic.

-What are the different types of naan?

Naan varieties include Plain Naan, Butter Naan, Laccha Naan, Garlic Naan, Cheese Garlic Naan, Paneer Naan, Peshwari Naan, Keema Naan and more.

-Is Garlic Naan made of maida?

Yes, Garlic Naan and its varieties like Cheese Garlic Naan and Butter Galic Naan are made out of all-purpose flour which is also known as maida in Hindi.

-Is Naan healthier than Chapati?

Chappatis are a healthier option since they are low in calories and have no saturated and trans fat. Naan is very high in calories.

