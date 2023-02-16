Fat Cow’s newly revamped Chef’s Table Omakase is unadulterated Japanese at its core

Like flipping to a new chapter of a book, there are always changes and twists to a continuation. Fat Cow, a luxury Japanese restaurant specialising in wagyu for 13 years in Singapore, is the embodiment of that analogy now, especially since it’s heading into a fresh phase with their new head chef Chef Shingo Iijima. At this storied establishment, expect new dishes to delight, all while its core identity remains.

Chef Shingo’s arrival is indeed timely. Devising a new Chef’s Table Omakase menu, the experienced chef digs deep into his Japanese roots to strengthen and reinforce the Japanese identity in Fat Cow’s dining experience.

Revamping Fat Cow’s Chef’s Table menu

For starters, Chef Shingo has revamped Fat Cow’s Chef’s Table omakase menu to highlight washoku, or traditional Japanese cuisine. This intimate journey brings diners close to the action, where Chef Shingo and his team carefully construct the meal with precision. Chef’s Table is available for lunch and dinner as ‘Shin’ and ‘Tetsu’ courses respectively. The latter, named after Chef Shingo’s mentor and master, pays tribute and shows gratitude to the man for guiding him to becoming the chef he is today.

The affable head chef emphasises the seasonality and natural flavours of Japanese produce with quiet confidence. Kaiseki elements also extend to presentation, such as food arrangement on hand-picked dinnerware, and service. The Chef’s Table omakase features both seafood and wagyu (with wagyu as the star) as opposed to the beef-only Wagyu Course.

Chef Shingo’s Chef’s Table pairs his kaiseki with either sake or wine. This style is represented as 会席 in Japanese kanji, compared to the widely known 懐石. Each course of the omakase menu is bound by balance. Chef Shingo ensures no single ingredient outshines one other as distinct parallels. Instead, they complement and harmonise with each other, with retaining their authentic intended flavours.

Intricately mapping Japan on a plate

The Chef’s Table omakase course moves in a ‘light-heavy-light-heavy’ order for the dishes. This is a welcomed change from the conventional ascending ‘light to heavy’ spectrum, more so because it excites the palate with every bite.

Favourites from the menu will vary with every individual but there were definitely standouts for us. Unagi Tamajimushi might seem like a typical chawanmushi dish but the egg custard is lesser in quantity to allow ingredients like the charcoal grilled unagi and fragrant shiso leaf tempura to shine.

Kaga Renkon Mochi Ikomi Wagyu or Lotus Root Glutinous Cake with Wagyu Beef Filling delights with its crispy yet chewy exterior from deep-frying and tender stuffed wagyu beef with Japanese sansho pepper. Wagyu Yuba To Kokabu No Taitan also fully realised Chef Shingo’s vision of respecting the ingredients’ best flavour details. We’re comforted by the steady balance of this tasty bonito-infused broth consisting of simmered turnip, Miyazaki A4 Wagyu, Japanese Yaba and Yuzu Miso.

At a particular juncture of the omakase, expect a trio of sushi (or six across two courses for dinner). Traditionally, a rice course like a donabe or donburi will be served. This motive comes from Chef Shingo’s observations on locals’ love for sushi and allows diners to enjoy the omakase without feeling overstuffed.

Save some stomach room for the dessert finale too. Rounding up the omakase is the sophisticated Kanmi that features juicy sliced Japanese pear and baked Japanese Sweet Potatoes of different types paired with vanilla ice cream and decadent homemade Le France Compote.

What to know about Chef Shingo Iijima

Fat Cow’s new head chef Shingo Iijima acquired vital culinary skills throughout his career from past roles in kitchens at various premium restaurants, hotels and ryokans in Japan. Throughout the years, he also mastered the delicate techniques of kaiseki and kappo from Japanese restaurants Zaimokutei and Mutsukari respectively. This certainly set high standards for the creations that he serves.

Chef Shingo also delved into culinary operations and management at Imperial Hotel Isecho and ryokans Kashiwaya and Yoshimoto to hone his gastronomic expertise. Before helming Fat Cow, he served as the Executive Chef for Miraku at G Hotel Kelawai in Penang, Malaysia. This comes after he already amassed 14 years of experience in Japan.

(All image credit: Fat Cow)

Fat Cow is located at 1 Orchard Boulevard, Camden Medical Centre #01-01/02, Singapore 248649. For reservations, click here.