Review: Honbo Singapore makes the burger in its purest, most unadulterated form

If peak chicken rice is two elements working perfectly in sync, then the same could be said for the bun and patty at the new burger restaurant in Singapore, Honbo.

Two potato buns, kissed briefly by the grill, are airy yet sturdy enough to absorb the beef grease from three crisp smashed patties. Adorned with sticky American cheese, raw onions, sliced pickles, and their house sauce, the Honbo 1.5 burger is the dish at its purest, the culinary equivalent to driving a manual car, riding a single-speed bicycle, Bob Dylan with only an acoustic guitar.

What to expect at Honbo Burger Singapore

Opened at CHIJMES, the diner-style restaurant hails from Hong Kong and draws its name from the Cantonese term for hamburger, hon bou baau. With pot-bellied mascots personifying the makeup of their burger and lemonade that can be spiked with gin, Honbo feels like the Golden Arches for discerning adults.

Singapore is its first overseas branch, and Honbo has imported its approach almost entirely. The two-ounce patty is made from the same USDA Double Gold grade beef from Wisconsin, featuring a combination of whole chuck, brisket, and short rib from 36-month-old Holstein and Angus breed cattle, and a 70/30 meat to fat ratio. Developed with acclaimed French baker Eric Kayser, mashed potatoes lend a creamy sweetness to the buns, and the house sauce is put together using 15 ingredients.

The namesake Honbo burger comes in three versions that grow in the number of smashed patties, and the restaurant recommends the 1.5 (S$23++) as a splendid compromise. For something heftier, The Gold Standard (S$28++) is a cheeseburger on steroids, brawny with two thick patties, crunchy applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, onions, lettuce, and house sauce. It was also so juicy it disintegrated into a glorious mess.

As lovely as Honbo’s buns are, they overwhelm in a scallop burger (S$26++), a daily seafood special with plump raw scallops, wasabi-accented pico de gallo, and Japanese rocket leaves. Better to supplement with sides of fries and a garlicky soy mayo dip, or crunchy cheese tots with a soft interior. Other items include teriyaki chicken burger, the Impossible burger, buffalo wings, and coleslaw. The restaurant also plans to introduce a soft shell crab burger soon.

The kitchen is still working out its kinks and the restaurant holds under 50 people at full capacity, so wait times can be long, but Honbo is currently not tacking on GST and service charge until further notice.

Honbo is located at 30 Victoria St, #01-09 CHIJMES, Singapore 187996.

(Hero and featured images credit: Honbo)