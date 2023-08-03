Review: Restaurant Fiz preaches the beauty of Southeast Asian cuisine

The other day, I met a Grab driver whose main gig was organising pilgrimages to Mecca. He has been there dozens of times, and as a non-Muslim, I would never be allowed in. But there is a more secular place of worship in Restaurant Fiz.

Fiz is a fine dining temple, and its god is Southeast Asian cuisine. It was also designed like a modern luxury home. Just seven plush booths hug the textured walls, leaving a gulf for people to walk around an imposing service station called the monolith, mimicking Mecca’s famed ritual. The restaurant calls the space meditative. I prefer the word sparse.

The high priest is chef-owner Hafizzul Hashim, a wiry man who speaks so softly he forces you to lean in. Born in Kuala Lumpur to Malay and English parents, the 40-year-old worked in acclaimed restaurants like London‘s Chez Bruce and Jean-Georges Tokyo before turning to private dining in Singapore during covid.

Hashim delivers his sermon solely through a tasting menu (S$288++), which he calls Episodes. Based on regional culinary techniques, recipes, and flavours, each episode preaches about a particular area and lasts three to six months. Currently, the spotlight is on the coastal Malaysian town of Lumut where Hashim grew up.

Dishes tap on Hashim’s nostalgia for his formative years. His mother’s nasi lemak was miniaturised into a pie tie cup with coconut foam, chewy dried firefly squid, and tingly sambal tumis. Together, they tasted exactly like the classic in one bite. His beloved kuih loyang, a fried rosette cookie, became the delicate base for Amur caviar and gently funky white miso petai. Fishing with his father was one of his favourite activities, and it inspired botan prawn with assam pedas, ripe pineapple sorbet, and crisp rose apple strips with hints of ginger flower. On the side was a prawn head tempura, which was delightfully crunchy.

Like any good preacher, Hashim’s flavours grew more impassioned as dinner rolled on. Juicy slivers of grilled clam dripped with a chunky macadamia sauce. A yellow crab curry with two varieties of the crustacean – blue swimmer and Australian spanner – zinged brightly with spice and soothed by coconut milk, and I mopped up the gravy with a fried pillowy mantou. Quail meatballs, marinated with lemongrass, turmeric, spices, and duck fat, were captivatingly soft and gelatinous with a lick of charcoal smoke. The meatball was stuck on top of a chicken feet like a lollipop, which can be either macabre or ripe for gnawing on, like my dining companion did.

Before the mains were served, a server brought out a tray of technicoloured root vegetables including galangal, ginger, turmeric, fingerroot, and sand ginger. They eventually ended up in a kampong chicken soup, but it was barely earthy and almost too savoury. Still, it prepped the stomach for a sprawl of food – grilled aged sea bream with sambal tumis, an aromatic young jackfruit salad with assorted herbs, chayote shoots with smoky black garlic, and jungle vegetables: a tangle of bamboo shoots, fiddlehead fern, maitake mushroom, and asam belimbing (a small cucumber-like fruit) surrounding tender beef tripe and tendon. Two claypots of rice – jasmine-scented and coconut ruby red rice – became the vehicle for gravies, and saucers of sambal belachan and ikan kurau achar (salted Indian threadfin with acar sambal) made things more fiery.

Dessert is half-a-dozen kuih-muih including crusty blooms of bahulu, custardy, sponge-like apom, banana fritters called cekodok pisang that tasted like a fantastic banana bread, and what pastry chef Wafa Zainol called “floating hippos”: glutinous rice balls dyed green using pandan leaves, filled with gula Melaka, and half-submerged in a smoked coconut broth. They were soft and gooey, like a cross between tang yuan and ondeh-ondeh, and made me want to pray for the meal to start again.

21 Tanjong Pagar Road, #01-01/02, Singapore 088444

(Hero and featured images credit: Restaurant Fiz)