From take-home treats to fantastic feasts, Raffles City Singapore has got you covered this Christmas

Every celebration begins with a sumptuous feast.
Presents and bonding activities aside, food and drinks are a tried-and-tested way to get the gang together on a cheerful note. Yet, festive dinners are an endeavour that can deplete a large part of your energy when it comes to planning and the actual prep work, but it really doesn’t have to be.
Two options await you if you’re not about to spend extra hours doing the legwork yourself: leave it to the hands of professionals and eat out, or simply pre-order your dishes and desserts and have them skilfully prepared for your home — you just have to plate them to fit your decor.
The best part? Everything is available at the centrally-located Raffles City Singapore. From a casual date night out with cocktails, mains and dessert at PS.Cafe to affordable, fuss-free feasts to take home from CS Fresh, it’s sure to be a night to remember.
From fuss-free dining to sweet and savoury takeaways for your merry feasting at home, Raffles City Singapore has got you covered this Christmas:
PS.Cafe is offering a medley of dishes this year that will whet the appetites of both traditionalist and adventurous diners. After a light but luxurious starter like the Petit Turkey Cranberry Caesar or Baked Brie, get ready to tuck into a menu of hearty mains. The PS. Traditional Christmas Dinner, for instance, has a little of everything that’s perfect for sharing – think succulent oven-roasted turkey, apricot-glazed leg ham, and chestnut and sage stuffing, served with roasted pumpkin, potatoes, and broccoli. Other mouth-watering options like the Lobster Rockefeller & Torn Prawn Linguine and Bacon Wrapped Beef Filet Mignon are also available.
No meal is complete without drinks and desserts. Enjoy a slice of decadent Christmas Sticky Date Pudding, before washing it all down with some yummy cocktails such as the PS. Christmas Cooler and St. Nick Negroni.
PS.Cafe’s Christmas specials will be available from now till 26 December 2022.
Christmas feasting is a fuss-free affair with The Providore. A jug of homemade Sangria is the perfect way to start a celebration, before guests get to dig into mains like Cod Fish, Pan-Seared Pork Cutlets, Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Breast and Wagyu Skirt Steak. While we’re sure you’ll be stuffed to the brim with these delicious proteins and the flurry of sides they come with, don’t forget to end the meal with some cake. Cerise is a blush-pink slice that’s topped with decadent milk glaze and yuzu whipped ganache, and cuts open to reveal a juicy dark cherry centre with a tangy tinge of more yuzu.
The Providore’s Christmas menu is available from now till 31 December 2022.
If you prefer dining in the comfort of your home with loved ones, make it an easy affair with the offerings at CS Fresh. Simply pre-order the sets, reheat them at home and dig in — no need for hours of prep work and planning.
The halal Hearty Christmas Feast (S$95) serves 8 to 10 diners easily, and it’s packed with delicious treats like a 2.2-kilogram Rosemary Roast Chicken with Chestnut Stuffing, a 2-kilogram Honey Turkey Ham, Smoked Garlic Chicken Sausages, and Ribeye Roast Beef with Italian Herbs and Brown Sauce. This amazing deal also comes with a Cooler Bag & Cheese Gift Set, as well as as 2x points for yuu Rewards Club.
Smaller groups can always get the Christmas Seafood Jubilee (S$119), a luxurious two- to three-person set with premium oceanic items such as the Snow Crab, Hokkigai Surf Clams, Aka Ebi Hiraki Argentina Red Shrimp, Fjord Trout Fillets and more.
Läderach is famous for their opulent (read: sinful) large slabs of FrischSchoggi, and this Christmas, they’re introducing the FrischSchoggi in a snack-friendly form for all to enjoy. A gorgeous dissection of various nuts and fruits can be seen at a glance with sliced, bite-sized chocolate sticks, available in the FrischSchoggi Sticks Christmas Gift Box (95g) and the FrischSchoggi Sticks Gift Box (210g).
Want to bring a little something as a token of appreciation? Thank the host of the party with the Chocolate Christmas Chests, which features an assortment of all-year favourites as well as a selection of Christmas-exclusive chocolate treats in an elegant box.
Celebrate the spirit of hope this season with the limited edition Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection. The sparkling green tea infuses into an aromatic cup of hibiscus, cinnamon, clove buds and orange peel – a magical tea blend that is sure to bring warmth to home and heart. Apart from a festival of flavours, this elegant tea is also fashioned in hues of green and gold – an ode to the iconic Christmas tree – and adorned with sleigh bells and mistletoe.
Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection is available at S$48 (100g).
Tarte by Cheryl Koh should be a familiar name to foodies. The patisserie, led by award-winning pastry chef Cheryl Koh, is known for fresh artisanal tarts that look just as good as they taste. This Christmas, they’ve come up with three appetising flavours that are great as gifts or as additions to your next Christmas feast. The Ardèche Chestnut Tart ($13.50+) is a play on the classic Mont Blanc with Ardèche chestnut mousse and rum jelly, while the traditional Black Forest ($15.50+) is made with Morello cherries with Kirsch and dark chocolate. Those looking for festive Christmas flavour, try their Apple Crumble Tart ($13.50+) made with Reine De Reinettes apples baked with cinnamon crumble.
The Christmas Tart Collection is available from now till 31 December.
There’s something for everyone at Marks & Spencer this Christmas season. Love counting down to the year-end holidays? You won’t want to miss the variety of advent calendars available here – from an iconic whip a day with our ‘House of Whips’ calendar and Percy Pig to ’24 Biscuits ‘til Christmas’ dream calendar. Looking for a fuss-free option for your Christmas potluck? Try the Chocolate Corn Wreath or a few bottles of Red Mulled Wine that’s perfect for sharing.
No matter how you’re celebrating the festive season, Marks & Spencer has got your back.
Nothing gets us up and running for the day like a good cup of Joe in the morning, so what better way to show some love to your favourite people than with some delicious, caffeinated gifts? Nespresso has teamed up with famed French pastry chef and chocolatier, Pierre Hermé, for a limited edition collection they’ll appreciate. Apart from three new flavours that can be purchased in individual sleeves and as an assortment or in an advent calendar, the brand has also released a limited-edition coffee machine, the Vertuo Next machine in a sleek, shiny Silver colourway as well.