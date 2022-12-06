From take-home treats to fantastic feasts, Raffles City Singapore has got you covered this Christmas

Every celebration begins with a sumptuous feast.



Presents and bonding activities aside, food and drinks are a tried-and-tested way to get the gang together on a cheerful note. Yet, festive dinners are an endeavour that can deplete a large part of your energy when it comes to planning and the actual prep work, but it really doesn’t have to be.

Two options await you if you’re not about to spend extra hours doing the legwork yourself: leave it to the hands of professionals and eat out, or simply pre-order your dishes and desserts and have them skilfully prepared for your home — you just have to plate them to fit your decor.

The best part? Everything is available at the centrally-located Raffles City Singapore. From a casual date night out with cocktails, mains and dessert at PS.Cafe to affordable, fuss-free feasts to take home from CS Fresh, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

From fuss-free dining to sweet and savoury takeaways for your merry feasting at home, Raffles City Singapore has got you covered this Christmas:

(Hero and featured image credit: Jed Owen on Unsplash)