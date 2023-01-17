9 hawker stalls for the best braised duck rice in Singapore

Braised duck rice seems to play second fiddle to chicken rice as a quick go-to meal in Singapore. But it certainly has ardent supporters as reflected by snaking queues at established outlets serving this savoury dish.

Predominantly prepared in either Hokkien or Teochew style, this fragrant and savoury poultry dish is an excellent alternative to chicken rice. It’s easy to tell both styles of the heritage dish apart too.

The Hokkien version is blanketed over thick sauce and often paired with yam rice while the Teochew counterpart is splashed with light broth on white rice. Specific hawkers will also substitute it with rice that’s flavoured with their in-house braised soy sauce.

Although the star of this moreish dish is the duck, you can also personalise a hearty meal by adding other sides to your plate. From braised egg, braised peanuts, and preserved vegetables to tau pok (tofu puffs) and tau kua (firmed tofu), the combinations are endless. Sometimes, the meal is rounded up with a complimentary small bowl of herbal soup that warms the body.

Read on to find out where to get the best versions of both Hokkien and Teochew variations in town today.

Where to find the best braised duck rice in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: Alex Ortega/EyeEm/Getty Images)