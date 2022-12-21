Where to get the best Chinese New Year snacks from in 2023

While the main courses at any Chinese New Year gathering are no doubt important, it’s a common sentiment that CNY snacks are also another highlight of the celebration.

Now that we can finally resume normal celebrations again, the aunts, uncles and distant relatives (you know, the ones that harass you with their nosy questions) that you’ve managed to avoid the last two years will be coming around once again.

How to keep them quiet in your sanctuary, you ask? Try laying out some of these delicious Chinese New Year snacks that’ll keep them occupied. If all else fails, you know that they’ll at least be impressed, and that’s really all the validation you need at the end of this Lunar festive period before the cycle repeats itself again next year.

If you need a list of specific CNY snacks, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best bak kwa around and more. Alternatively, we’ve put together a register of treats this year that range from classic favourites to fresh, new creations to snack on. Read on for the full list.

Munch on the best Chinese New Year snacks in Singapore to cop in 2023:

(Hero and featured image credit: )