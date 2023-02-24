10 best K-dramas on Viu TV that will keep you glued to the screen

Korea has entertained the world with some boundary-pushing cinema for decades. Dig into its movie industry, and you’ll find subversive comedies, wrenching melodramas, and high-octane action flicks. It is no surprise that the Korean entertainment industry has been hard at work this year too. From thrillers to light-hearted romcoms to gripping dramas (that require you to keep a box of tissues handy), these best K-dramas streaming on Viu is begging our attention.

Viu has a vast collection of Korean dramas, ranging from fun romantic comedies to historical dramas and chilling thrillers. However, with new releases dropping every month, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start. To help you decide, we’ve compiled a list of the best K-dramas streaming on Viu. This comprehensive list has the best fantasy, romance, crime, and action, so you’re sure to find something you or the family will love.

Check out this year’s best K-dramas to watch on Viu TV, which are available in Singapore now. We promise these binge-worthy series will have you glued to your screens.

10 best K-dramas to watch on Viu TV now: