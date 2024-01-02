Lifestyle Asia
Actress Lee Naeun’s agency denies her alleged relationship with footballer Lee Kang In
02 Jan 2024 11:14 AM

Actress Lee Naeun’s agency denies her alleged relationship with footballer Lee Kang In

Benjamin Wong

For all the buzz surrounding the purported romance that South Korean actress Lee Naeun and football wunderkind Lee Kang In has allegedly found themselves in, it may all simply amount to hot air and overzealous presumptions by fans and media outlets.

This was most recently spurred by Korean digital portal The Fact, which broke the story after obtaining paparazzi snaps of the 24-year-old actress and former idol with Paris Saint-Germain and Korean football star Lee Kang In.

Lee Naeun denies dating rumours with Lee Kang In

lee naeun relationship boyfriend
Image credit: @betterlee_0824/Instagram

Appearing to be well aware of their surroundings, the duo made a point of walking quickly to Naeun’s car to evade media attention after the athlete emerged from a convenience store with ice cream in tow. Both were discreetly dressed with Naeun opting for a grey windbreaker and dark-coloured hoodie, while Lee Kang opted for thick-rimmed black glasses, a cap, and a face mask over a black windbreaker.

Apparently, the photographs had documented two rendezvous, one which took place outside Naeun’s residence in Gyeonggi-do, and in her car when she visited the South Korean National Soccer Team’s dorms. The Fact further claims that she had spent time together with Lee Kang on November 14th and 15th at the hotel where the National Soccer Team had been residing, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game where they beat rival Singapore 5-0.

In response to the allegations, Lee Naeun’s agency, Namoo Actors, has confirmed that while both she and Lee Kang do indeed share a relationship, they are nothing more than mere friends.

Similarly, Koreaboo reports that Naeun herself has denied the claims, stating “Our relationship isn’t one of dating. I did get tickets from him for the match.”.

lee kang in lee naeun relationship boyfriend rumours dating
Image credit: @kanginleeoficial/Instagram

On the other hand, Lee Kang In’s management declined to comment on the matter.

Commonly known mononymously as Naeun, Lee Naeun first landed her lucky break in the South Korean entertainment scene as part of the K-Pop group April in 2015, before subsequently landing her first cameo role on screen in the 2017 television show My Father Is Strange.

While a bullying controversy dampened her ambitions and subsequently led to the disbanding of her group, Naeun later signed on to Namoo Actors in 2022 and is poised to make a comeback on screen soon.

(Hero and featured image credit: @betterlee_0824 and @kanginleeoficial/Instagram)

Armed with an Advertising major from Lancaster University, Benjamin is a senior editor who has spent his time oscillating between the social media and digital media landscape since 2018. With a keen interest in fashion and good living, he has written for publications such as ERROR Digital, WORLD OF BUZZ, and KL Foodie. Beyond the keyboard, you can find him arms-deep in a thrift pile.

