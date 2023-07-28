Actress Michelle Yeoh has finally wed her long-time fiancé Jean Todt

Actress Michelle Yeoh and her fiancé Jean Todt are finally married. They took the plunge after 19 years, and yes, their love story will make you weep as it is near perfect.

The couple have been engaged since 2005, so marriage was clearly missing from their priority list. However, they remained devoted to one another and finally said, “I do,” on 27 July 2023 (exactly 6,992 days since they met on June 4, 2004) in Geneva, surrounded by family and friends. Brazilian racing driver Felipe shared the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming post. He wrote, “Happy marriage Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh, love you so much.”

In an interview with the Guardian in 2021, Michelle Yeoh said, “We’ve been threatening to get married for such a long time. Sometimes we say, ‘Wait, didn’t we already do it?'” When asked if the couple had commitment issues, she exclaimed, “Oh, stop!”

Who is Jean Todt?

Todt, 77, is from south-central France. He has served as the director of Peugeot Talbot Sport, Ferrari’s CEO from 2004 to 2009, and was once a world championship rally co-driver. His racing career began in 1966, and he has won races in the Rally de Portugal, Tour de France Automobile Rally, and World Rally Championship.

How did Yeoh meet Todt?

The couple met in 2004, a year before their engagement in Shanghai, while the actress was doing publicity for Ferrari. Todt was working as Ferrari’s General Manager at that time.

Michelle had earlier talked about their first meeting with Todt in an interview. She said, “A guy was being rude while trying to clear the stage. So, Jean approached him and talked him down”. She added “He’s about my height, and the fact that he could talk down someone bigger than him was my first impression of him — and a good one.”

The gorgeous and talented Michelle Yeoh had an incredible year of astonishing success. Her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once won her an Academy Award and an Oscar. On her biggest nights, Jean Todt was by her side.

