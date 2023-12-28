All about Ariana Grande’s new album, which is set for release in 2024

Ariana Grande is ready to drop a new studio album in 2024. The American singer-songwriter made the announcement of her return to the music scene after four years with a series of Instagram posts and Stories on 27 December.

The two-time Grammy winner has six albums to her name so far, including her debut album Yours Truly (2013) and the sixth, titled Positions (2020). The name of her upcoming seventh studio album has not been revealed.

More about the upcoming album of Ariana Grande

How did Ariana Grande announce her new album?

Ariana Grande, who’s currently dating Ethan Slater, shared a carousel of Instagram photos and videos on her official social media account to announce her seventh studio album.

“See you next year,” she captioned the post.

Parts of the post, which is an assortment of several in-studio memories, shows producer Ilya Salmanzadeh and Grande’s mother Joan, the latter of whom can be seen dancing in a muted video.

The Stories Grande shared show pictures of a care package that some of her fans received from her. A postcard showing her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line could be seen accompanying the package with a handwritten note reading, “See you next year.”

Did Ariana Grande drop any hints to the album’s name?

The “God Is a Woman” hitmaker also shared a series of Instagram Stories about her upcoming album, but there seems to be no hint about the name of the album anywhere.

All that fans can see in the post and Stories are personal moments and Grande’s reflections on making the album.

“The two moods of the album,” she wrote in one Story, which shows a screenshot of a Facetime conversation.

The carousel also has a video where someone off screen is telling her that it is “almost the last day of this album.”

Grande responds, “I’m so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

What is more to know about the album?

The announcement of her new album comes just five weeks after Ariana Grande ended ties with long-term manager Scooter Braun and signed up with Good World Management.

This means that it is her first with the new agency. The upcoming album will also be her first since her marriage and subsequent separation from real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Outside of the music scene, Grande has been busy with her role in the upcoming film Wicked, which is set for release in November 2024.

(Hero and Featured images: Ariana Grande/@arianagrande/Instagram)