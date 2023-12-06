Everything to know about Jerry Seinfeld Live in Singapore performance

American comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Singapore to perform for the first time ever in the Lion City. The announcement was made on 6 December 2023.

Seinfeld, who is 69 years old, is a distinguished name in the world of entertainment with a career spanning over four decades.

His stand-up comedy show in Singapore will be for one night only and is the only performance in Asia. It is part of his tour that will see Seinfeld perform in North America and Australian cities.

All about Jerry Seinfeld Live in Singapore

Ticket prices and other details

Presented by TEG Dainty, Jerry Seinfeld’s one-night only Singapore show will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 14 June 2024 at 8:30 pm SGT.

In a statement, the popular comedian said,“I saw recently that Singapore has some of the happiest people on earth by scientific study. So, I don’t imagine my comedy will be able to improve that by too much. But I’m really going to try. So excited for my first visit. Thank you, Singapore.”

Pre-sales of tickets for the show will start on 14 December 2023. Public sales will start at Ticketek Singapore a day later, on 15 December.

Ticket prices start at SGD 138.

Why is Jerry Seinfeld so famous?

Jerry Seinfeld is best known for the universally acclaimed television sitcom Seinfeld (1989-1998). The show won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, six Screen Actors Guild Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. Seinfeld co-created the show with fellow comedian Larry David and was also its co-writer and star.

Seinfeld is widely known as the greatest comedy show ever and counted among the best television shows of all time.

Apart from his seminal work, Seinfeld is also famous for co-writing and producing the animated film Bee Movie (2007). He is also known for the talk-show comedy series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (2012-2019), Jerry Before Seinfeld (2017) and 23 Hours to Kill (2020), all three of which are on streaming platform Netflix.

Seinfeld is also a best-selling author of books SeinLanguage (1993), Halloween (2002) and Is This Anything? (2020).

Details in brief

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

Time and Date: 14 June 2024 at 8:30 pm

Ticket price: Starts at SGD 138

Ticket booking date: Pre-sales starts on 14 December 2023; public sales on 15 December 2023

Book tickets at: Register on Ticketek Singapore.

