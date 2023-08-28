Inside Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth and most expensive assets

One of the greatest Bollywood actors of this generation and beyond, Amitabh Bachchan is truly a megastar. Not only us, even our parents grew up watching his films. The man behind several superhit films has had a career spanning over more than five decades, which led him to garner massive wealth. Here’s a closer look at Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth.

An Indian actor, producer, television host, playback singer and a former politician, Mr. Bachchan dons many hats. Rightly referred to as the Shahenshah, he was once referred to as a one-man industry by the French director François Truffaut. He reportedly got a paycheck of INR 500 (USD 6) for his first acting role. From there to the owner of a massive empire today, Big B has come a really long way. And that is what we are looking at, Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth in 2023.

All about Amitabh Bachchan and his net worth in 2023

Early life

He was born in 1942 in Allahabad to Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a renowned Hindi poet, and Teji Bachchan, a social activist. He went to Sherwood College in Nainital and Kirori Mal College in Delhi for his education.

Career

Always having had a great baritone, Mr. Bachchan got his first film stint in Mrinal Sen’s film Bhuvan Shome in 1969 as a voice artist. He started gaining recognition as the ‘angry young man’ of Bollywood in early 1970s after having starred in films like Zanjeer, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Deewaar and Sholay.

In the 1970s and 80s, he went on to become the most bankable actor with films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Suhaag, Dostana, Kaalia, Naseeb, Namak Halaal, and Coolie, all of which were the top grossing films of the time.

Later he broke the mould of the action hero and did a number of performance-oriented roles in films like Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Majboor, Mili, Chupke Chupke, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, and more.

He was away from the screen for a while in the 1990s. But with the 2000 hit movie Mohabbatein, he made the much-awaited comeback. The 2.0 of his career began right there and he went on to star in another string of superhit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Black, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Piku, Pink and more. He received his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for Piku.

Amitabh Bachchan net worth

According to several reports, Amitabh Bachchan has a huge net worth of INR 3,190 crore. Expensive cars, swanky properties, real-estate investments – Big B has it all. Let’s take a look at all his major income sources.

Amitabh Bachchan income sources

Amitabh Bachchan’s main income source is from his films. He charges about INR 6 crore (approx. USD 984,000) per film, all of which contribute to his huge net worth. For his last film Brahmastra which went on to become a humongous hit, he charged about INR 8-10 crore (approx. USD 1.32 million – USD 1.21 million), according to reports.

Another huge part of his income comes from brand deals and endorsements, for which he reportedly charges INR 5 – 8 crore (approx. USD 605,0000 – USD 1.32 million) for an ad commercial. He has some of the biggest brands in India in his kitty. He has worked with brands like Maggi, Emami, Dabur Chawanprash, Dr. Fixit, Cadbury, Pepsi, Times of India, Tata Sky, Kalyan Jewellers, Navratna Oil, Gujarat Tourism, Mankind, Reid & Taylor, Amway, upGrad, JustDial, Flipkart, TVS Jupiter, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cycle Agarbatti, FirstCry, Tanishq and many more.

Most expensive things owned by Amitabh Bachchan

Luxury properties

Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa is known by one and all. Just like Mannat, Jalsa is a tourist spot as well, where thousands of fans throng to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Amitabh Bachchan lives here with his family, and the bungalow reportedly costs a whopping INR 112 crore (approx. USD 13.5 million).

There are other luxury real-estate properties that he owns. His other bungalows are Prateeksha, Janak, Vatsa and there’s one right behind his Juhu home Jalsa.

Luxury cars

The actor also owns a fleet of luxury cars that grace his garage. Among his luxury cars are a Range Rover Autobiography, a Bentley Continental GT, a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Lexus LX570, and an Audi A8L, amongst many others.

Private jet

Of course a star of his stature will own a private jet. Only the elite club of Bollywood owns private jets, that includes stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and others. Contributing to Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth is his swanky private jet that costed him INR 260 crore (approx. USD 42.7 million).

All Images: Courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When did KBC start in 2023?

KBC started on 14 August 2023.

– Is Shahrukh richer than Amitabh Bachchan?

Yes. Shah Rukh Khan has a net worth of INR 6,300 crores, while Amitabh Bachchan has a net worth of INR 3,190 crores.

– How many cars Amitabh Bachchan owns?

Amitabh Bachchan owns a Range Rover Autobiography worth INR 3 crore, a Bentley Continental GT that comes with a price tag of INR 3.29 to 4.04 crore, a Rolls Royce Phantom, costing over INR 8.99 crore, a Lexus LX570 worth INR 2.32 crore, an Audi A8L, whose price starts from INR. 1.64 crore and goes up to INR 1.94 crore, and many others.

– What is the fees of Amitabh Bachchan per movie?

Mr. Bachchan charges around INR 6 crore as his fee for a movie.