Arbaaz Khan net worth: Here’s how the actor is breaking the box office and the bank

A blend of family legacy, talent, and determination, Arbaaz Khan hails from one of the most prominent Bollywood families. From his early days as an actor to his success as a producer, director, and television host, Arbaaz has proved his mettle in various domains. With almost three decades in the film industry and a prestigious lineage, he has amassed enviable wealth. Here’s a look at Arbaaz Khan’s net worth.

His continued presence in the industry and his ability to adapt to diverse roles as an actor, director and producer has kept him relevant throughout the years. His personal life, too, has been in news, where his divorce with Malaika Arora was one of the most talked about in Bollywood. This time, however, it’s the happy news of a union that has put him back in the limelight again. Several reports have been doing the rounds that Arbaaz Khan is all set to marry makeup artist Shura Khan on 24 December, after news of his breakup with longtime girlfriend Giorgia Andriani surfaced online. As he is about to embark on a new chapter in his life, we decode Arbaaz Khan’s net worth, wealth, and more.

All about Arbaaz Khan’s net worth

Early life and family

The second son of one of the most successful screenwriters, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, who was originally Sushila Charak, Arbaaz Khan was born on 4 August 1967. His stepmother is the legendary dancer and Bollywood actress Helen. His brothers are the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor-producer Sohail Khan. He has one sister, Alvira Khan, who’s married to Atul Agnihotri, and an adopted sister, Arpita Khan, who’s married to Aayush Sharma.

Bollywood career

Arbaaz made his acting debut in 1996 with the film Daraar, where he played the antagonist. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Arbaaz’s performance was lauded. After this, he went on to feature in several films, including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, and Garv: Pride and Honour, among others, but none of the films were received well at the box-office. He also played supporting roles in director Priyadarshan’s comedy films Hulchul, Malamaal Weekly and Bhagam Bhag. While these films have become cult favourites over time, they did not do anything to add to his success at the time.

Arbaaz’s acting career may not have reached the soaring heights of his brother Salman Khan, but he soon ventured into film production, with his banner Arbaaz Khan Productions. His first film as a producer was the massive hit Dabangg which released in September 2010. The film became a blockbuster within the first week of its release and broke all box office records, becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time at the time of its release. In 2012, he ventured into direction with the sequel Dabangg 2, which went on to become another blockbuster.

Arbaaz Khan net worth

According to reports, the Khan family is one of the richest in Bollywood with a total net worth of INR 5259 crores, out of which Salman Khan is the sole owner of 50% of it, according to DNA India. Arbaaz Khan’s net worth is a whopping INR 500 crores. The same report also suggests that their father Salim Khan’s net worth is a humongous INR 1000 crores. This amount will be divided equally between his two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and the three children. This will further add to Arbaaz Khan’s net worth.

