Catch ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo in Singapore at Dior perfume launch events

ASTRO fans in Singapore, your chance to meet K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo is finally here. The global ambassador of Parfums Christian Dior will be in the Lion City on 14 June 2023 to launch the house’s La Collection Privée Dioriviera Fragrance.

Cha will make two appearances in Singapore, starting with the Dior Beauty Ion Orchard Boutique (Level B2) at 11 am. This will be followed by a stop at the Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club Pop-up at 6 pm.

More about Cha Eun-woo’s Singapore visit for the Dior launch event

The Dior perfume range

Created by Francis Kurkdjian, Perfume Creation Director of Parfums Christian Dior, the Privée Dioriviera Fragrance line features exotic ingredients such as Damascus and Turkish roses.

This limited-edition refreshing range was first unveiled in 2022. Taking cues from the French Riviera, the summer-inspired products are an ode to the sand, sea and coast.

About Cha Eun-woo and his projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

Popularly called Korea’s ‘face genius’, the musician was named a Dior global ambassador in January 2023. Besides this, Cha has also earned endorsement deals from several luxury houses — Burberry, Chaumet, and Bulgari to name a few.

He marked his debut as a vocalist for ASTRO in 2016. Apart from him, the boy band comprises Rocky, Yoon San-ha, Jinjin and MJ. Late K-pop idol Moonbin was also a part of the sextet.

Along with a successful music career, Cha also gained fame as an actor and has appeared in prominent roles in hits such as True Beauty (2020-2021), Island (2022) and My ID is Gangnam Beauty (2018). He is also the recipient of several industry accolades including the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Asia Artist Awards and the Rookie Award at the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards.

(Hero and feature image credit: Dior Beauty)