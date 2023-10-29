Matthew Perry’s best quotes and one-liners as Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, sadly passed away at the age of 54 on 28 October. According to a Los Angeles Times report, the actor died in an apparent drowning. Perry, along with his castmates Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt Leblanc (Joey) and Matthew Schwimmer (Ross), became a star overnight when F.R.I.E.N.D.S premiered in 1994. Even after almost two decades since the show’s finale, Chandler Bing’s quotes are still fan favourites.

We look back at some of the best Chandler Bing one-liners and quotes in Perry’s memory.

The best Chandler Bing quotes

“I’m not so good with the advice… Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

“You have to stop the Q-Tip when there’s resistance.”

“Maybe he was nervous”

“It’s an electric drill! You GET me you KILL me!”

“How many cameras are actually on you”

“Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!”

“What did I marry into!!”

“Why is your family Ross?”

“At what point did you think this was a successful marriage?”

“WHOOP-AH!”

“Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable.”

Other than F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry has appeared in many movies and shows, including Fools Rush In (1997) and 17 Again (2009).