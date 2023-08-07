Inside Pooja Bhatt’s net worth, the highest paid ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ 2 contestant

The most popular and well-known face in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house this season, Pooja Bhatt came as a surprise to everyone when she walked in the house. Known for her bold statements and even bolder moves, Bhatt has always been known to do things out of the box that nobody expects her to. From being shocked at her Bigg Boss OTT 2 stint to now being in the finals, it has been quite a journey. With just a couple of weeks to go for the finale, here’s looking at Pooja Bhatt’s net worth.

An actor, producer and filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt is the eldest daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, and her acting career is dominated by films directed by her father. She wanted to break away from being under her father’s shadow and do something on her own. That is when she turned to direction and production. In Bigg Boss OTT 2 too, she is one of the most liked contestants by fans, and is known for always holding her head high. Hailing from one of the top Bollywood families and with an illustrious career of her own, here’s looking at the net worth of Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt’s net worth in 2023

The highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt reportedly has a net worth of INR 47 crore, as of 2022.

Her income

Last seen in the web series Bombay Begums, Pooja Bhatt earns majorly from her acting career and brand endorsements. She is also earning a whopping INR 3.1 lakh per week on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the highest on the show.

Most expensive things owned by Pooja Bhatt

Among all the expensive things she owns, Pooja Bhatt is known to have a penchant for swanky cars. Gracing her garage are some luxury rides like the Audi Q7, whose price starts at INR 1.03 crore, and a Toyota Fortuner, with a starting price of INR 39.56 lakh.

Bollywood career

Pooja Bhatt was just 17 years old when she made her debut with Daddy, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. The film dealt with a teenager daughter trying to get her father rid of his alcoholism. This marked the beginning of her Bollywood career. From there on, she went on to feature in several Bollywood films, like Sadak, Prem Deewane, Junoon, Chor Aur Chaand, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border and more. However, the biggest hit of her career was Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, co-starring Aamir Khan, for which she received a lot of praises and became a household name.

Coming to her directorial career, she started her career with Paap in 2004, which starred John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has been the driving force behind films like Jism 2, Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and more.

(All Images: @poojab1972/Instagram)