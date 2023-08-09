BLACKPINK’s Lisa to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame

Lisa, from famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame this October 2023. She’ll be inducted alongside huge stars, such as Freddie Mercury from Queen, as well as Johnny Cash.

Lisa (whose real name is Lalisa Manoban) is a Thai-born rapper, singer and dancer for K-pop group BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK is known for energetic songs like How You Like That, Pink Venom, AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST alongside many other hit songs.

Lisa has just been announced to be inducted into the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame alongside other notable individuals. The 2023 Asian Hall of Fame isn’t just limited to musicians, but includes notable people from all industries and walks of life, such as businessmen and women. This certification was established in 2004, and this year, 16 people will be inducted, along with four more posthumous inductions, one group, one corporate inductee and one artist ambassador.

This year’s nominees also include TOKiMONSTA, Far East Movement, Ben Fong-Torres, Freddie Mercury, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Johnny Cash.

The induction ceremony will be held on 21 October 2023 at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, where BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be inducted in the Asian Hall of Fame for her role as a cultural icon.

