Jin’s net worth: Know everything about the BTS member’s assets, earnings and more

Being a part of the K-pop prodigy BTS comes with immense fame and fortune. Our beloved Bangtan Boys know how to enjoy these riches. From representing top-tier luxury brands to clinching Guinness World Record titles, each BTS member is on a journey to global domination. The band’s oldest member, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, continues to inspire us with his musical ventures and business acumen. Whether it’s his chart-topping songs like The Astronaut or Awake or his entrepreneurial journey as a restauranteur, Jin is climbing the ladder of success and how. We break down the impressive net worth of BTS’ Jin below.

Jin’s penchant for all things luxury is visible in his swanky car collection, sprawling real estate investments, and uber-luxe wardrobe. Most importantly, Jin is also an active philanthropist who has been closely associated with UNICEF Korea since 2018.

Keep reading to know everything about Jin’s growing portfolio, from his net worth, and solo projects, brand deals with BTS, and the most expensive things he owns.

What is the net worth of BTS’ Jin?

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Jin’s net worth was around USD 20 million as of 2021. Considering the rise in Jin’s solo activities following BTS’ group hiatus, this figure has surely increased in recent times (according to Celebrity Net Worth, Jin’s estimated net worth as of June 2023 is USD 30 million).

Jin’s solo music: The Astronaut, Awake, Epiphany and more

The BTS vocalist has released some incredible solo songs within and outside the band. Jin’s solo tracks Awake, Epiphany, and Moon have been released as a part of BTS’ albums like Wings, Love Yourself: Answer and Map Of The Soul, respectively, cementing his credibility as a soloist. All the tracks bagged impressive positions on the Gaon Digital Chart.

Later, he collaborated with other BTS members, including V and Suga, on tracks such as It’s Definitely You and So Far Away. Not only this, Jin’s solo covers of Mate’s I Love You, Ra.D’s Mom as well as In Front Of The Post Office In Autumn by Yoon Do-hyun have all been loved by fans.

Jin’s first independent song, Tonight, was released in 2019 as a part of BTS’ sixth-anniversary celebrations. It was followed by releasing his second solo, Abyss, in 2020 and the third one, Super Tuna, in 2021. Interestingly, all these three songs simultaneously bagged the top three spots on the World Digital Song Sales chart in 2022, making Jin the third soloist in the chart’s history to accomplish the feat.

While all these ventures were largely successful, Jin’s debut solo single The Astronaut changed the game for him. Before starting mandatory military service, Jin released his chart-breaking track, which he co-wrote with Coldplay. Astronaut earned the artist his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 at 51 and another number-one position on the World chart.

Besides his musical outings, Jin has hosted several Korean music award shows, including Music Bank and Inkigayo. Lastly, he has several songwriting credits with BTS as well.

His brand collaborations

With Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and RM, having climbed the luxury bandwagon with lucrative brand deals, all eyes are on Jin.

While Jin is yet to sign a luxury ambassadorship deal, he currently serves as the face of Ottogi’s Jin Ramen. According to a report in Sportskeeda, the noodle brand’s revenue jumped 15 per cent from 2021 to 2022 owing to Jin’s association. In the last quarter of 2022 (when Jin was appointed), Ottogi’s Jin Ramen witnessed a whopping USD 630 million in sales. We’re sure the ‘Jin effect’ reaped great benefits for the brand.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the BTS member will be tapped in as the brand ambassador of Cartier. The rumours have also gathered momentum considering Jin’s earlier appearances in Cartier’s exquisite timepieces. While there’s no confirmation about the deal, we’re rooting for Jin x Cartier to come to fruition soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 오뚜기 (@ottogi_daily)

The BTS member’s swanky car collection including Porsche and Lamborghini

Jin is surely an automobile enthusiast, with multiple reports suggesting he owns two stunning sports cars. These include the Porsche Panamera GTS and Lamborghini Aventador S. He also has a gorgeous Mini Countryman in his garage.

Porsche Panamera GTS: One of the best-performing Porsche models, the Panamera GTS is sleek, fast and offers a great driving experience. The car, which Jin was spotted driving back in 2017, reportedly came at a price tag of USD 190,000.

Image credit: porsche

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster: The beast-like Aventador is sure to give you all those adrenaline-boosting thrills. With its luxe interiors and aggressive yet fine exteriors, the shark-like model costs around USD 460,000.

Image credit: Lamborghini

Mini Countryman: The four-door crossover is another interesting automobile Jin owns. The urban crossover isn’t just high on style, but equally practical and fun to drive. At 4.3m long, the ‘mini’ Countryman isn’t all that small and boasts great space. It’s priced at around USD 30,000.

Image credit: Mini

Jin’s plush property in Seoul

The BTS members don’t shy away from splurging on luxurious properties, most of which are in Seoul. Jin, too owns a luxury apartment in Hannam The Hill, one of the plushest localities in Seoul. As per South China Morning Post, Jin purchased a flat worth USD 3.4 million here as a gift to his parents. Other reports suggest that the musician bought himself another flat in the same complex.

For those unversed, all seven BTS members lived together in Hannam The Hill from 2017 to 2021. Even the music video for their track Life Goes On was shot here. Situated at one of the prime locations, Hannam The Hill gives sprawling views of the Han River and Mount Namsan, and you’ll find a lot of tourists gathered here. Apart from BTS, other notable celebrities like Lee Seung Chul, Han Hyo Joo, and Choo Ja Hyun are known to live here.

Image credit: flokq.com

Jin and his brother’s Japanese restaurant

A part of Jin’s net worth also arises from his entrepreneurial ventures outside of BTS. Jin is the only BTS member to have tapped into business with the launch of the Japanese-styled restaurant, ‘Ossu Seiromushi’. Operated by Jin and his brother, the restaurant has two outlets, one next to Seokchon Lake and the second next to Lotte World.

Always brimming with customers (thanks to Jin’s massive stardom), the outlets offer a range of impeccable traditional Japanese cuisine. Served in wooden steamers, complete seiro-mushi style, the dishes will satiate your taste buds like no other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 幸sachi🐻🐰 (@v1j2k3.gem13)

The K-pop star’s luxury wardrobe

While many BTS members are hailed for their quirky attires, Jin usually leans towards a more polished look. With a splash of colour and patterns, he always manages to impress the fashion police. One of Jin’s most eye-grabbing outfits has been his airport look in 2022 when he was on his way to be a part of Coldplay’s concert in Argentina.

BTS’ Jin wore a statement Louis Vuitton Monogram Crazy Denim Workwear Jacket, which retails for a whopping USD 3,200. He also carried the Louis Vuitton Anton Tote in Damier Graphite, which retails for no less than USD 2,000. Lastly, he rounded up his Louis Vuitton look with the brand’s Abbesses Derby shoes in white, which cost around USD 1,125. With just his airport look costing more than USD 6,000, we can’t imagine the prices of other luxury staples in his wardrobe.

He has previously sported a trail of expensive luxury clothing including the Mini GG jacket from Gucci (USD 2,700), a Polka dot shirt from Saint Laurent (USD 1,000) and an Eggshell button-down shirt from Gitman Bros (USD 1,000) among other things.

The potential Cartier ambassador has also flaunted the brand’s exquisite timepieces from time to time. He wore the Tank Louis Cartier Watch in 18k yellow gold and red leather at the premiere of the movie, HUNT in 2022. The watch easily costs somewhere around USD 13,800.

(Hero and feature image credits: @jin/ Instagram)