BTS’ Suga sits down for a chat with ARMY ahead of his military service

On the heels of the enlistment of fellow BTS members Jin and J-Hope — Min Yoongi (Suga) is set to begin his military service as well. The idol shared the news with his fans in a livestream, promising a return by 2025. BIGHIT, meanwhile, elaborated on the details in an official notice, requesting privacy in the process. Here’s all about it.

Members of the world’s most popular K-pop group are currently fulfilling their duties as citizens of South Korea by enlisting in the army. This began in December 2022 with Jin and was followed by J-Hope in April 2023 — both idols sporting buzz cuts and sharing reassuring messages with fans before donning their uniforms. Most recently, BTS’ lead rapper Min Yoongi (Suga) took to WeVerse to announce the timeline of his own military service. The other members are expected to carry out the same throughout 2025, releasing solo music in the meantime.

BTS Suga’s military service will begin on 22 September 2023

[공지] 방탄소년단 SUGA 병역 의무 후속 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/jr4792hiCb — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 17, 2023

In a notice released in several languages, BIGHIT Music — the entertainment company behind BTS — shed light on Suga’s military service, which is set to begin on 22 September of this year. “There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

The announcement further cautioned against fans signing up for unauthorised tours or package products before adding, “We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” the update said. Soon, Suga himself took to WeVerse (a platform for artist-to-fan communications) to share the news. He sported short hair, confessing that he was sitting getting used to it.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the idol explained that he’d be gone for 18 months but had worked on enough content for his fans ahead of time. This includes his popular drinking show Suchwita whose last guest was Taehyung (BTS’ V). Suga also reflected on how busy he’d been with the Agust D-DAY tour and how he spent his time after resting and getting in quality time with his family and group members. He also expressed regret at not being able to do further shows, “I wanted to do more tours but I didn’t have the time to.” “It’s a pity that I will not be able to do anything in the next 2 years.”

Meanwhile, members Jin and J-Hope — Assistant Drill Instructor (5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon) and Assistant Instructor (36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center) respectively — joined fans in the comment section. “Watching the live before I submit my phone. The hair suits you well,” the latter wrote. “Hey J-Hope I was wondering where did he go while I was texting.. he was here,” the former joked. Suga bid adieu with, “There’s no need to cry. We said we will meet again in 2025, right? We promised right!? 2025. Let’s see each other in 2025.”

