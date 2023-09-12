10 facts about One Piece actor Mackenyu you probably didn’t know

Those who didn’t know Mackenyu before One Piece might consider the actor the show’s biggest ‘breakout’ star. But in fact, he’s been acting since his teenage years. With his irresistible charisma and charm, it’s natural to fall down the Mackenyu rabbit hole. We don’t blame you. And we argue, it’s about time that the talented actor finally gets his due in the international spotlight after cementing himself as one of Japan’s hottest stars. There’s no better time than now to know more about Mackenyu than with these lesser-known facts of the One Piece’s Roronoa Zoro.

Mackenyu has quite literally taken the world by storm. His anime-like visuals, super cool attitude, and equally impressive talent make him feel like a literal comic character come to life. If you’ve already binge-watched his other movies or shows, the next best thing is to know more about the man behind the mask. Quite literally, he’s a bit different from the characters he has portrayed. It just goes on to show how great he is at acting. So, if you’re curious to know more about him, read on.

Warning: You might fall further down the rabbit hole as you read. But we promise, it’s worth it.

10 facts you need to know about Japanese heartthrob Mackenyu

Fact #1: He’s the son of a legendary actor

Mackenyu is the son of the late Sonny Chiba (real name Sadaho Maeda), an actor and martial artist. Chiba received recognition for his work both in Japan and the US. He even worked with Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok in the film The Storm Riders. He also appeared in Kill Bill: Volume 1 and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Mackenyu is Chiba’s son from his second marriage to Tamami Chiba. He has a brother, Gordon Maeda who is also an actor. Mackenyu’s half-sister Juri Manase is also an actress as well as his uncle from his father’s side, Jiro Yabuki.

Fact #2: Mackenyu was born in the US

The actor was born in Los Angeles and spent part of his childhood in the US. He even attended Beverly Hills High School.

Fact #3: He had an illustrious career even before ‘One Piece’

Mackenyu started his career with supporting roles in movies, Buzz (So-On: The Five Oyaji) and Yo nimo Kimyo na Montagari. This was followed by more supporting roles on TV such as The Kindergarten Detective, The Hatsumori Bemars and Yume o Ateru. His breakout role came when he played Eiji Tomari/Kamen Rider Dark Drive in the film, Kamen Rider: Drive Surprise Future. The movie is part of the popular Kamen Rider franchise, which is based on the popular manga series.

Mackenyu also had a small role in Pacific Rim: Uprising. He played Cadet Ryoichi alongside John Boyega.

Fact #4: He showcased his acting calibre early on

When he was 16 years old, Mackenyu landed his first lead role in a feature film called Take a Chance. The same year, he starred in Taidaima which won the Best Narrative Short at the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival. He also took home the Best Supporting Actor award at the Asians of Films Festival. After working on these two projects, Mackenyu decided to continue acting in Japan stating that he would be able to learn more there given the variety of roles available.

Fact #5: The actor is a true anime fan

This is probably a well-known fact about Mackenyu but One Piece isn’t the actor’s first outing in an anime live-action adaptation. In fact, the majority of his filmography is made up of live-action adaptations. He also starred in Chihayafuru, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Fullmetal Alchemist. The actor is a self-confessed anime fan, which is also why he puts extra work into portraying the characters he takes on.

Fact #6: He’s a man of many talents

As a child, Mackenyu had a lot of interests. He learned horseback riding and yabusame (mounted archery in Japanese traditional archery). He also trained in Kyokushin Karate and even ranked third in a national competition. But it doesn’t stop there! He was also a water polo player, skilled in gymnastics, and was also in the wrestling team. Given his skills, the fact that Mackenyu also does most of his own stunts in his movies comes as no surprise.

Besides sports, Mackenyu also plays the piano and was in his high school’s brass band. He played the saxophone and flute and this proves that he is truly a man of many talents! To top it off, another lesser-known fact is that Mackenyu can also sing – he did a Tokyo remix of Chainsmoker’s ‘Closer’ on YouTube.

Fact #7: A fellow Japanese actor inspired him to pursue acting

During a press conference for his movie, Brave: Gunjo Senki, Mackenyu revealed that the late Japanese actor, Harumi Miura, inspired him to pursue acting. When he was 15 years old, Mackenyu saw a movie starring Miura. Since then, he dreamt of working with him. The dream came true as the two co-starred in Brave: Gunjo Senki. Unfortunately, Miura passed away in 2020 and the film was released posthumously.

Fact #8: Mackenyu has received acting accolades

Mackenyu already showcased his acting chops early in his career, having already won awards in his sophomore feature. But perhaps, his performance as as Arata Wataya in the Chihayafuru trilogy is the most memorable. After all, it’s the role that catapulted him to fame.

For that, he was nominated as Best New Artist at the Hochi Film Award and Mainichi Film Awards. He won the Newcomer of the Year award at the Japan Academy Film Prize, the country’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Fact #9: The actor is a part of Tiffany & Co. family

Besides his talent in acting, it’s a known fact that Mackenyu also turns heads with his undeniable fashion and style. He’s the darling of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Burberry. In 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that it was a “pleasure to join Tiffany & Co. family” highlighting his collaboration with the brand.

Fact #10: He just got married!

Mackenyu announced in January 2023 that he is married. His brother, Gordon Maeda, also announced his marriage on the same day, which was also their late father’s birthday. His wife is a non-celebrity whom he has been dating for a long time. “We will continue to support each other while spending precious time together. It would make me happy if you would watch over us warmly,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mackenyu have a wife?

Yes, Mackenyu is married to a non-celebrity. He announced his marriage in January 2023.

Is Mackenyu fluent in English?

Mackenyu speaks English as he was born in the US and spent part of his childhood and early adolescence in the US.