A complete timeline of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been grabbing headlines with rumours of a relationship ever since they started going around town together in October 2023.

Cooper, who is 48 years old, is a Hollywood A-lister while Hadid, who is 28, is a renowned supermodel. Both are super successful in their respective fields and both are currently single, which has sparked the rumours of them seeing each other.

Cooper is a nine-time Academy Award nominee, four of which are for performances in Silver Linings Playbook (2013), American Hustle (2014), American Sniper (2015), and A Star Is Born (2019). He is also known among fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the voice of Rocket Raccoon.

Hadid made her New York Fashion Week debut in 2014 and has since walked for top fashion brands such as Chanel, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, and Versace. Her tremendous success in the world of fashion earned her a spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models in 2018. Her younger sister is supermodel Bella Hadid.

Who were Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper with before?

Bradley Cooper was in a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2017. They share a 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and remain on friendly terms.

Cooper and Shayk were seen holidaying in Italy in August 2023 with Lea. Shayk, who is 37 years old, shared pictures of their vacation on social media.

“Lea wants them all to travel together,” PEOPLE reported citing a source. “And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy.”

On the other hand, Gigi Hadid shares three-year-old daughter Khai with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. Hadid and Malik started dating in 2015 and had an on and off relationship before finally parting ways in 2021.

Hadid was then linked to Leonardo DiCaprio after they were seen together at the New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022.

A look at the timeline of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper relationship

Dinner together: 5 October

Daily Mail published pictures showing Hadid and Cooper leaving a dinner at Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City (NYC). According to the British tabloid, the two left in the same SUV.

It was the first time that the two were seen together in NYC. The incident sparked dating rumours.

A short outing around NYC: 8 October

Just three days after their dinner, the two stars were again spotted together in a car returning from what appeared like a weekend trip in NYC.

Pictures showed them removing overnight bags from the car.

PEOPLE cites source saying ‘there is an attraction’: 9 October

A source told PEOPLE that both are “having fun” together. The source said that Hadid has “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while.”

“She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all,” the source added.

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” the source continued. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Age gap addressed by Us Weekly: 10 October

The 20-year age gap between Cooper and Hadid was addressed in an Us Weekly story.

Citing an insider, Us Weekly reported that the two “have a lot in common” and Hadid is “open to the idea of getting to know [Cooper] better.”

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter ,and they share a similar sense of humor,” the source said, who added that Hadid “has no intention of introducing Khai to anybody she dates unless she’s in a fully committed relationship.”

“It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed,” the source said, noting that although “things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

