Is Lisa leaving BLACKPINK and YG Entertainment?

While BLACKPINK recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary, multiple reports suggest that the group’s main dancer, lead rapper and vocalist Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, might be leaving the girl group, after rejecting two YG Entertainment offers to renew her contract with the K-pop phenomenon.

Meanwhile, multiple Korean media sources also claim that BLACKPINK might go into indefinite hiatus after their world tour finale, which took place at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on 16 and 17 September 2023.

Lisa leaving BLACKPINK rumours: Details about ‘failed’ contract renewals

Of late, Lisa from BLACKPINK has been grabbing headlines for her rumoured closeness with Frédéric Arnault, son of the LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and the CEO of TAG Heuer. To top it all, reports from Korean media speculate that the K-pop star turned down two contract renewals, with the latest being valued at around USD 37.6 million. This has caused share prices of music label YG Entertainment to plummet by 2.9 per cent.

As of now, it’s unclear why Lisa reportedly rejected the two contract renewals, prompting rumours of her leaving BLACKPINK. However, if the online speculation in the K-pop Twitter community is to be believed, the South Korean musician might have received substantial offers from other agencies, casting doubt on her future with YG Entertainment.

However, the company released a statement to the Korean media outlet TV Report in response to the rumours, stating that they are “discussing renewing our contract with Lisa” and that “the rumour has not been officially confirmed.” But fans on the YG Entertainment discussion forum have commented that Lisa’s speech during the BLACKPINK world tour finale in Seoul on 17 September 2023 might be her last words to their fandom, BLINKS.

Following this, Korean media outlet allkpop reported that on 18 September 2023, “YG Entertainment’s stock closed at a lower-than-average price of 78,000 KRW (58.90 USD) per share, falling by 1.64% from the previous trading day.”

How will Lisa’s absence affect BLACKPINK?

Despite BLACKPINK selling out tours and making history as the second-ever girl band to win Best Group at the MTV Video Music Awards — 28 years after TLC won the same award in 1995 — the group’s future seems to be in doubt.

BLACKPINK has remained under YG Entertainment’s management since its debut in 2016. However, with Lisa’s contract renewal negotiations being shrouded in uncertainty, fans believe that BLACKPINK won’t be the same without the rapper. Additionally, multiple sources have also shared that if Lisa departs, the group may face disbandment.

It is also important to note that the contracts of all the BLACKPINK members were due for renewal in August 2023, and as of now, the status of all four — Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — is unclear.

(Hero and featured image credit: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Why is Lisa leaving BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has reportedly rejected two contract renewals offered by YG Entertainment. While it’s unclear why Lisa reportedly rejected them, according to the speculations in the K-pop Twitter community, the South Korean musician might have received substantial offers from other agencies.

– Who does Lisa have a crush on?

LISA is said to have a massive crush on South Korean star Gong Yoo and American singer-songwriter and actor Dominic Fike.

– How much does Lisa earn from Instagram?

According to multiple sources, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the only K-pop artist and female idol to be included in Hopper HQ’s 2023 Instagram Rich List by earning a staggering USD 575,000 per post.

– Who is the leader of BLACKPINK?

The group has no leader of their own, but fans believe that Jisoo is their unofficial leader since she is the oldest in BLACKPINK.