D.P. actor Jung Hae-In announces fan meeting and concert in Singapore
04 Aug 2023 01:48 PM

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor

South Korean actor and certified heartthrob Jung Hae-In has announced that he will be stopping by local shores for his 2023 “The 10th Season” Fan Meeting in Singapore on 29 October 2023, aptly named as it celebrates his 10th debut anniversary. This will not only be his largest fan meeting tour to date, but also his first ever fan meeting in Singapore.

This fan meeting been a long time coming, especially since the rising Korean star caught the attention of fans after making an appearance in AOA Black’s Moya music video in 2013. The actor has since built a reputation for himself as one of the hottest Korean actors today, starring in K-drama hits such as Something in the Rain, D.P., and most recently, Snowdrop.

Jung Hae-In “The 10th Season” Fan Meeting in Singapore details

2023 JUNG HAE IN “THE 10TH SEASON” FAN MEETING IN SINGAPORE

“THE 10TH SEASON” fan meeting tour will be Jung’s way of showing his appreciation for the unwavering support that he’s received from fans, more so since he’s reached a significant milestone in his career.

The highly awaited fan meeting tour, which kicked off in South Korea earlier in July, will see Jung Hae-In stop in other cities in Asia, such as Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore from August to October.

Here, you’ll get a chance to get up close and personal with the acclaimed actor, as he interacts with fans through various interactive segments and performances during the event. The most ardent fans will also get to enjoy benefits such as a good-bye session, group photos, signed polaroids, and signed posters.

Image credit: @ junghaein_official/Instagram

Concert tickets for Jung Hae-In’s exclusive fan meeting in Singapore are priced at S$228, S$208, and S$188 (excluding booking fee). The ticket presale for Viu Premium subscribers will commence 7 August 2023 at 10am, while general sales will commence 8 August 2023 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased on Sistic.com.

If you’re a Viu Premium subscriber, there’s better news for you; you’ll receive a promo code via email to enjoy 10% off all tickets to the fan meet, which will be valid from 7 August, 10am, to 11 August, 11.59pm.

Jung Hae-In “The 10th Season” Fan Meeting in Singapore will take place on 29 October 2023, 7pm, at Suntec Convention Centre, Level 4, Hall 401 – 402.

(Hero and featured image credit: @ junghaein_official/Instagram)

Shatricia Nair has a passion for motoring, beauty, and wellness, and is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, retinols, and latest fitness trends. She has nine years of experience writing for digital media, and her bylines have appeared in Prestige, and Augustman. She'll do (almost) anything for good chocolate chip cookies.

