Korean actor Kim Seon-ho in Singapore: Venue, ticket prices, and more

Popular South Korean actor and all-round heartthrob Kim Seon-ho is all set to stop by Singapore for his upcoming fan meet.

The charismatic actor first made his screen debut in 2017 with the K-drama series Good Manager and has since then been a part of several popular shows, including Start-Up alongside Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kang Han-na, and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha with actress Shin Min-a. He’s since gained popularity worldwide for his acting skills and charming personality, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the South Korean entertainment industry.

We’re sure all fans of the actor from all over the region will be eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated 2023 Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Singapore fan meet event, so here’s everything you need to know about it.

Kim Seon-ho Asia Tour in Singapore: Venue, tickets, prices, and more

Held on 15 September 2023 at The Star Theatre and organised by PULP Live World, Kim Seon ho will get up close and personal with his fans – called Seonhohadas – all night long with song performances and various interactive activities. Organised as part of his “One, Two, Three. Smile” Asia tour, the actor will make his way down from Kuala Lumpur, where he will also perform at on 18 August.

The excitement for Kim Seon-ho’s fan meet event in Singapore is at an all-time high, and the Seonhohadas cannot wait to see him live in action. Stay tuned for ticket details.

(Hero and featured images credit: @seonho__kim/Instagram)